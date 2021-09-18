List of Cobb County COVID test sites

This is just a reminder that Cobb & Douglas Public Health and Wellstar Health System have opened two new testing sites to meet the increase in demand for the COVID tests.

The three sites now open in Cobb County are at:

WellStar – Acworth Health Park

Start Date: Saturday, August 28

4550 Cobb Parkway

Acworth, GA 30101

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Saturday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Visit:https://honumg.info/LTSGA004

*Testing is free, but insurance will be billed.

WellStar – East Cobb Health Park

Start Date: Tuesday, August 31

3747 Roswell Road

Marietta, GA 30062

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.



Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Visit: https://honumg.info/LTSGA006

*Testing is free, but insurance will be billed.

Chuck Camp Park

2270 Benson Poole Road

Smyrna, GA 30082

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – Noon

Pre-registration is required. Visit: Mako Testing

*Testing is free, but insurance will be billed.

In addition Cobb & Douglas Public Health operates the following two test locations in Douglas County:

Deer Lick Park

2105 Mack Road

Douglasville, GA 30135

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Visit DouglasvilleCovid.com to Preregister, but not required

*Testing is free, but insurance will be billed.

Arbor Place Mall (Sears location)

6580 Douglas Boulevard

Douglasville, GA 30135

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday and Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – Noon

Pre-registration is required. Visit: Mako Testing

*Testing is free, but insurance will be billed.

The CDPH website also states the following:

For all testing sites:

*Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to be tested.

**Please Note: We are not offering Antibody testing at this time.

Commercial Testing Sites:

These are private testing sites and are not endorsed, vetted, or managed by public health. Individual test providers can set their own testing fees. Ask about the cost, availability, and requirements before testing. To find a location near you, visit: https://dph.georgia.gov/castlight-location-finder