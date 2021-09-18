List of Cobb County COVID test sites

Hot Topics

Cobb & Douglas Public Health (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson September 18, 2021

This is just a reminder that Cobb & Douglas Public Health and Wellstar Health System have opened two new testing sites to meet the increase in demand for the COVID tests.

The three sites now open in Cobb County are at:

WellStar – Acworth Health Park
Start Date: Saturday, August 28
4550 Cobb Parkway 
Acworth, GA 30101
Hours of Operation:
Monday – Saturday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Visit:https://honumg.info/LTSGA004
*Testing is free, but insurance will be billed.

WellStar – East Cobb Health Park
Start Date: Tuesday, August 31
3747 Roswell Road
Marietta, GA 30062
Hours of Operation:
Monday – Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Visit: https://honumg.info/LTSGA006
*Testing is free, but insurance will be billed.

Chuck Camp Park
2270 Benson Poole Road
Smyrna, GA 30082
Hours of Operation:
Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – Noon
Pre-registration is required. Visit: Mako Testing
*Testing is free, but insurance will be billed.

In addition Cobb & Douglas Public Health operates the following two test locations in Douglas County:

Deer Lick Park
2105 Mack Road
Douglasville, GA 30135
Hours of Operation:
Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Visit DouglasvilleCovid.com to Preregister, but not required
*Testing is free, but insurance will be billed.

Arbor Place Mall (Sears location)
6580 Douglas Boulevard
Douglasville, GA 30135
Hours of Operation:
Tuesday and Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – Noon
Pre-registration is required. Visit: Mako Testing
*Testing is free, but insurance will be billed.

The CDPH website also states the following:

For all testing sites:
*Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to be tested.
**Please Note: We are not offering Antibody testing at this time.

Commercial Testing Sites:

These are private testing sites and are not endorsed, vetted, or managed by public health. Individual test providers can set their own testing fees.  Ask about the cost, availability, and requirements before testing. To find a location near you, visit: https://dph.georgia.gov/castlight-location-finder

