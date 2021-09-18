City of Acworth issues proclamations for Air Force Day, Allatoona Quilters Guild, Constitution Day

The City of Acworth issued Proclamations recognizing U.S. Air Force Day, the Allatoona Quilters Guild, and Constitution Day and Constitution Week.

The Acworth city website posted the following description of U.S. Air Force Day:

Alderman Pugliese presented the annual U.S. Air Force Day Proclamation to Veteran Robert Buford. September 18, 2021 marks the 74th year in recognition of U.S. Air Force Day. Mr. Buford served 24 years in the Air Force and later transitioned to the Department of Defense for another 20 years. Acworth citizens are urge to remember and thank our veterans and active military personnel who faithfully serve in all branches of the United States Armed Forces.

About the Allatoona Quilters Guild the city posted the following:

Chief Dennard recognized members of the Allatoona Quilters’ Guild. The Quilters’ Guild was established with the purpose and goal of promoting and perpetuating the art of quilting, which led to hundreds of quilt donations to the Acworth Police Department for children and adults in distress. The Allatoona Quilters’ Guild expanded their art of quilt making and community outreach by creating stuffed police bears from officers’ uniforms and patches. The bears are given to children in need in an effort to help them remember that the police are here to help and that the Acworth community cares for them. Alderman Price presented the Allatoona Quilters’ Guild Proclamation to members in attendance.

Constitution Day, along with Constitution Week, was honored by the city as follows:

Mayor Tommy recognized members of the Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution for the annual Constitution Day/Week Proclamation. Wayne Brown along with other members were present to represent the Sons of the American Revolution, and Patricia Hein along with other members were present to represent the Daughters of the American Revolution. This year marks the 234th anniversary of the 1787 Constitutional Convention, where the Constitution of the United States was drafted outlining the fundamental principals by which our nation is governed. Acworth citizens are urged to become more knowledgeable of Georgia’s historic role during the founding of this great nation. Wayne Brown recognized Captain Stan Melton with a plaque in honor of his service to the Acworth Police Department and the community. Captain Melton has served as a law enforcement officer since 1975 and spent more than 30 years at the Cobb County Police Department. Captain Melton joined the Acworth Police Department in 2012 and currently serves as a member of the command staff. Captain Melton is planning his second retirement in 2022.