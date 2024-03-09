Mableton Districts 4 & 6 Town Hall this Tuesday evening

Mableton District 4 Councilwoman Patricia Auch and District 6 Councilwoman Debora Herndon will hold a Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m.

Councilwoman Auch sent the following details:

Mableton city council members Patricia Auch (district 4) and Debora Herndon (district 6) will be hosting a town hall on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 6:30pm – 8:30pm, at the Cobb County Public Safety Training Academy located at 2435 East-West Connector, 30106.



Citizens will have the opportunity to ask questions, present ideas, and engage with their district 4 & 6 city council representatives.



To be presented will be a recap of the accomplishments of the city over the past year. There will also be a short awards segment for “District 4 Auch-colades” to recognize several outstanding non-profits serving district 4.