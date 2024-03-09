Hot Topics

Doing pre-Tax Day document cleanup? Keep Marietta Beautiful shredding event this a.m.

Drawing of a document shredder

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 9, 2024

Do you plan on discarding outdated tax records or other unneeded documents cluttering your file cabinets and house?  Do you want to do it in a safe way in order to avoid identity theft?

If so, Keep Marietta Beautiful has an event for you.

On this morning, Saturday, March 9, 2024, the City of Marietta and Keep Marietta Beautiful will host a document shredding event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Elizabeth Porter Park, located at 370 Montgomery Street NE, Marietta, GA. 

While the event is free, donations made out to Keep Marietta Beautiful are greatly appreciated. 

According to the news release for the event on the City of Marietta website:

If you have confidential or sensitive documents that need to be safely discarded, Keep Marietta Beautiful will allow you to watch your documents as they are shredded on-site. Paper items only will be accepted. 

About Keep Marietta Beautiful

The opening paragraphs of Keep Marietta Beautiful’s web page describes the mission of the organization as follows:

Keep Marietta Beautiful’s mission is to generate an environmental pride and a sense of ownership within the Marietta community. We believe the appearance of a city affects its residents and whether businesses and new residents decide to locate here. Where there is litter and graffiti, people will not come. That includes tourists. And where there’s litter and graffiti, studies show us that crime, litter and graffiti go hand-in-hand.

Our work is integrated with the missions of law enforcement and economic development. When residents feel they are part of a community, they take pride in what’s around them and how things look. They won’t throw trash out the window in their own neighborhoods when they feel that sense of ownership.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia
Population, Census, April 1, 202060972
Population, Census, April 1, 201056579
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.7%
Persons under 18 years, percent21.8%
Persons 65 years and over, percent13.2%
Female persons, percent49.9%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent53.4%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)32.3%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.6%
Asian alone, percent(a)1.9%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent4.7%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)15.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent46.4%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202678
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.6%
Housing
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202044.0%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$310,100
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,856
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$526
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,145
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202024148
Persons per household, 2016-20202.39
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202077.9%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202023.7%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202095.1%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202086.6%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202088.6%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202044.0%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.3%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent20.2%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202067.2%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202061.2%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)264544
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1584232
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1129407
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1976915
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$33,875
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202028.5
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$59,594
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$36,112
Persons in poverty, percent14.1%
Businesses
All firms, 201210501
Men-owned firms, 20124934
Women-owned firms, 20124186
Minority-owned firms, 20124286
Nonminority-owned firms, 20125502
Veteran-owned firms, 20121015
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20128663
Geography
Population per square mile, 20102451.4
Land area in square miles, 201023.08
