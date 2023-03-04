Keep Smyrna Beautiful to hold a free document shredding event March 18

The City of Smyrna posted the following announcement to its website about a document shredding event sponsored by Keep Smyrna Beautiful:

Document Shredding Event

Document Shredding Event

Safe and Secure Document Shredding

Date:

03/18/2023 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location:

Aline Wolfe Adult Recreation Center

884 Church Street SE

Smyrna, Georgia 30080



Safely shred documents at Keep Smyrna Beautiful’s spring shredding event!

Paper only- remove binders, clips, etc.

Up to 5 copy paper sized boxes

Open to everyone- Smyrna & non-Smyrna residents

Event is free but donations accepted on-site for the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, Keep Smyrna Beautiful

Participants should stay in their vehicles- volunteers will remove all documents

For more information, visit: www.keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/shred-fest

Advertisement

Safe and Secure Document Shredding

Date: 03/18/2023 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

03/18/2023 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Location:Aline Wolfe Adult Recreation Center

884 Church Street SE

Smyrna, Georgia 30080

Safely shred documents at Keep Smyrna Beautiful’s spring shredding event!

Paper only- remove binders, clips, etc.

Up to 5 copy paper sized boxes

Open to everyone- Smyrna & non-Smyrna residents

Event is free but donations accepted on-site for the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, Keep Smyrna Beautiful

Participants should stay in their vehicles- volunteers will remove all documents

For more information, visit: www.keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/shred-fest

About the City of Smyrna

Smyrna is the third-largest city in Cobb County, after newly incorporated Mableton, and county seat Marietta.

Smyrna was incorporated by an act of the Georgia legislature in 1872. To see a copy of the original incorporation legislation, follow this link.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the latest quick facts about Smyrna:

Smyrna city, Georgia Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 55,685 PeoplePopulation Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 55,685 Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) 55,689 Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) 0.0% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 55663 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 51271 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 7.8% Persons under 18 years, percent 23.2% Persons 65 years and over, percent 9.3% Female persons, percent 53.0% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 46.8% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 33.2% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.3% Asian alone, percent(a) 8.2% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.3% Two or More Races, percent 4.5% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 13.6% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 42.9% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 2352 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 16.5% Housing Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021) X Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 55.5% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $309,000 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,871 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $471 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,326 Building permits, 2021 X Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 24760 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.27 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 81.1% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 21.1% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 97.9% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 95.6% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 94.0% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 55.7% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 6.2% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 13.8% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 77.8% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 72.9% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 152259 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 293700 Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 208663 Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1028830 Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c) $19,541 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 29 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $77,713 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $48,063 Persons in poverty, percent 8.2% BusinessesBusinesses Total employer establishments, 2020 X Total employment, 2020 X Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000) X Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020 X Total nonemployer establishments, 2018 X All firms, 2012 6575 Men-owned firms, 2012 3108 Women-owned firms, 2012 2808 Minority-owned firms, 2012 2970 Nonminority-owned firms, 2012 3230 Veteran-owned firms, 2012 687 Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012 5483 Geography Population per square mile, 2010 3339.5 Land area in square miles, 2010 15.35