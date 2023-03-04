Hot Topics

Keep Smyrna Beautiful to hold a free document shredding event March 18

The exterior of Smyrna City Hall, a red brick building with four large columnsSmyrna City Hall (Photo by Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson, CC BY 4.0)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 4, 2023

The City of Smyrna posted the following announcement to its website about a document shredding event sponsored by Keep Smyrna Beautiful:

Document Shredding Event

Document Shredding Event
Safe and Secure Document Shredding
Date:
03/18/2023 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Location:
Aline Wolfe Adult Recreation Center
884 Church Street SE
Smyrna, Georgia 30080

Safely shred documents at Keep Smyrna Beautiful’s spring shredding event!

Paper only- remove binders, clips, etc.
Up to 5 copy paper sized boxes
Open to everyone- Smyrna & non-Smyrna residents
Event is free but donations accepted on-site for the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, Keep Smyrna Beautiful
Participants should stay in their vehicles- volunteers will remove all documents
For more information, visit: www.keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/shred-fest

About the City of Smyrna

Smyrna is the third-largest city in Cobb County, after newly incorporated Mableton, and county seat  Marietta.

Smyrna was incorporated by an act of the Georgia legislature in 1872. To see a copy of the original incorporation legislation, follow this link.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the latest quick facts about Smyrna:

Smyrna city, Georgia
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)55,685
PeoplePopulation
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)55,685
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)55,689
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)0.0%
Population, Census, April 1, 202055663
Population, Census, April 1, 201051271
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent7.8%
Persons under 18 years, percent23.2%
Persons 65 years and over, percent9.3%
Female persons, percent53.0%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent46.8%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)33.2%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.3%
Asian alone, percent(a)8.2%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.3%
Two or More Races, percent4.5%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)13.6%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent42.9%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202352
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.5%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202055.5%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$309,000
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,871
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$471
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,326
Building permits, 2021X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202024760
Persons per household, 2016-20202.27
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202081.1%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202021.1%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202097.9%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202095.6%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202094.0%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202055.7%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.2%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent13.8%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202077.8%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202072.9%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)152259
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)293700
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)208663
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1028830
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$19,541
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202029
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$77,713
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$48,063
Persons in poverty, percent8.2%
BusinessesBusinesses
Total employer establishments, 2020X
Total employment, 2020X
Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2018X
All firms, 20126575
Men-owned firms, 20123108
Women-owned firms, 20122808
Minority-owned firms, 20122970
Nonminority-owned firms, 20123230
Veteran-owned firms, 2012687
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20125483
Geography
Population per square mile, 20103339.5
Land area in square miles, 201015.35
