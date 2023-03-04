Triple lane closures on northbound I-75 between N. Marietta Parkway and Canton Road to continue until Monday morning

The Georgia Department of Transportation distributed a press release about lane closures on I-75 in Cobb County on Friday and Sunday overnight: The closures are related to the bridge preservation project at the Canton Road.

The press release describes the schedule and scope of the project as follows:

“Weather and on-site conditions permitting, three left lanes will be closed on I-75 northbound from North Marietta Parkway to Canton Road beginning 10 p.m. on Friday, March 3 until 5 a.m. on Monday. These closures will help ensure safety for drivers and work crews as they repair part of the bridge.

“This $10.7 M project will replace or repair the bridges’ concrete overlay, substructures and superstructures, and bridge joints and is scheduled for completion in fall 2023.”

Advertisement

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.