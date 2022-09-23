Marietta’s historic Mill Street Plaza gets new look, ribbon-cutting

The City of Marietta will hold a ribbon-cutting event for the newly renovated Mill Street Plaza. The event was originally scheduled for an August date , but was postponed due to weather concerns.

The ceremony will take place Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 4:15 p.m. The plaza is located next to the Mill Street Parking Lot at 44 Mill St, Marietta, GA 30060, directly across the railroad tracks from the Marietta History Center.

According to the announcement posted on the City of Marietta’s website :

The Mill Street Plaza was recently renovated to include historical panels detailing 1974 train derailment that occurred on the Marietta Square. The Plaza includes an original Glover Machine Works Engine from 1916, new brick pavers, new landscaping, a new roof covering the engine and historical panels.

Immediately following the ribbon cutting, Keep Marietta Beautiful will dedicate a trash receptacle in honor of past Executive Director Joan Ellars. The trash receptacle is located within the Mill Street Plaza.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia



People



Population, Census, April 1, 2020 60972 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 56579 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 6.7% Persons under 18 years, percent 21.8% Persons 65 years and over, percent 13.2% Female persons, percent 49.9% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 53.4% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 32.3% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.6% Asian alone, percent(a) 1.9% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 4.7% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 15.7% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 46.4% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 2678 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 16.6% Housing Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 44.0% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $310,100 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,856 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $526 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,145 Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 24148

