Hot Topics

Ribbon-cutting celebration for newly renovated Mill Street Plaza in Marietta

TOPICS:
Exterior of Marietta City Hall. Red brick modern buildingMarietta City Hall (Photo credit: Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson licensed CC BY 4.0)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson August 24, 2022

The City of Marietta will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the recent renovation of Mill Street Plaza.

The event will take place on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 4:15 p.m.

Mill Street Plaza is at 44 Mill Street, Marietta, 30060. It’s adjacent to the Mill Street Parking Lot, and directly across the railroad tracks from the Marietta History Center. It is about a block from Marietta Square.

According to the news release on the City of Marietta website:

Advertisement

The Mill Street Plaza was recently renovated to include historical panels detailing 1974 train derailment that occurred on the Marietta Square. The Plaza includes an original Glover Machine Works Engine from 1916, new brick pavers, new landscaping, a new roof covering the engine and historical panels.

After the ribbon cutting, Keep Marietta Beautiful will dedicate a trash receptacle within the Mill Street Plaza in honor of past Executive Director Joan Ellars.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau:

            Marietta city, Georgia                    
                   
            People
                   		                               
            Population, Census, April 1, 2020                                60972       
            Population, Census, April 1, 2010                                56579       
            Age and Sex                                      
            Persons under 5 years, percent                    6.7%       
            Persons under 18 years, percent                    21.8%       
            Persons 65 years and over, percent                    13.2%       
            Female persons, percent                    49.9%       
            Race and Hispanic Origin                                      
            White alone, percent                    53.4%       
            Black or African American alone, percent(a)                    32.3%       
            American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)                    0.6%       
            Asian alone, percent(a)                    1.9%       
            Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)                    0.0%       
            Two or More Races, percent                    4.7%       
            Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)                    15.7%       
            White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent                    46.4%       
            Population Characteristics                                      
            Veterans, 2016-2020                                2678       
            Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020                    16.6%       
            Housing                                      
            Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020                    44.0%       
            Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020                    $310,100       
            Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020                    $1,856       
            Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage,             2016-2020                    $526       
            Median gross rent, 2016-2020                    $1,145       
            Families & Living Arrangements                                      
            Households, 2016-2020                                24148       
            Persons per household, 2016-2020                                2.39       
            Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+,             2016-2020                    77.9%       
            Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons             age 5 years+, 2016-2020                    23.7%       
            Computer and Internet Use                                      
            Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020                    95.1%       
            Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent,             2016-2020                    86.6%       
            Education                                      
            High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+,             2016-2020                    88.6%       
            Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+,             2016-2020                    44.0%       
            Health                                      
            With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020                    6.3%       
            Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent                    20.2%       
            Economy                                      
            In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16             years+, 2016-2020                    67.2%       
            In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16             years+, 2016-2020                    61.2%       
            Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)                                264544       
            Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012             ($1,000)(c)                                1584232       
            Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)                                1129407       
            Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)                                1976915       
            Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)                    $33,875       
            Transportation                                      
            Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+,             2016-2020                                28.5       
            Income & Poverty                                      
            Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020                    $59,594       
            Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020                    $36,112       
            Persons in poverty, percent                    14.1%       
            Businesses                                      
            All firms, 2012                                10501       
            Men-owned firms, 2012                                4934       
            Women-owned firms, 2012                                4186       
            Minority-owned firms, 2012                                4286       
            Nonminority-owned firms, 2012                                5502       
            Veteran-owned firms, 2012                                1015       
            Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012                                8663       
            Geography                                      
            Population per square mile, 2010                                2451.4       
            Land area in square miles, 2010                                23.08       
Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles