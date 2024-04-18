Marietta History Center schedules two immersive walking tours of the city cemetery

The Marietta History Center has scheduled two immersive walking tours of the Marietta City Cemetery, located at 420 West Atlanta Street, Marietta, GA 30064. The dates are April 27 and May 11, and both tours will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The tours each have a theme.

The April 27 theme will be “Marietta & World War II.”

The theme for May 11 is “Mothers of Marietta.” Mother’s Day falls on the day after the tour, May 12 this year.

According to the news release on the City of Marietta website:

Established in the 1830s, the Marietta City Cemetery stands as a timeless testament to the rich history and heritage of the Marietta community. Steeped in tales of the past, this historic site invites visitors to embark on a captivating journey through time with guided walking tours. Led by Christa McCay, M. H. P., Collections Manager at the Marietta History Center, these immersive tours promise to unveil the forgotten stories and remarkable legacies of Marietta’s enduring residents. Each tour is thoughtfully curated around a specific theme, offering participants a deeper understanding of the city’s vibrant past. Important Information:

These tours are rain or shine events, offering an enriching experience regardless of the weather conditions.

Tours are conducted over gravel and uneven pathways. Comfortable footwear and appropriate attire are recommended.

Refunds will only be issued in the event of tour cancellation by the Marietta History Center.

The cost of the tour is $15 per ticket, $7 for MHC Members (Members please call or email cmccay@mariettaga.gov to receive ticket purchase link)

Tours are limited to 25 people each.

Tickets can be purchased through the Museum’s online store, which can be found at www.MariettaHistory.org.

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to the western edge of Marietta Square, and facing the railroad tracks.

The center is housed in the historic Kennesaw House, which was at various times a cotton warehouse, a hotel, and a Civil War morgue and hospital.

The museum began in 1996 and became an official entity of the City of Marietta in 2018.

The current staff is:

Amy Reed – Museum Director

Christa McCay – Collections Manager

Anna Monroe – Museum Assistant

Lisa Oestreicher – Museum Assistant

For more information about the MHC, visit its website by following this link.