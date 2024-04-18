When Smyrna’s speed limit was 8 mph

The June 3, 1909 issue of a now-defunct newspaper called the Atlanta Georgian published the following story about a speed-limit ordinance Smyrna’s city council had recently passed (we’ve included a screenshot of the article):

Slow down in Smyrna or you’ll be pinched.

City Solons fix auto limit at eight miles an hour—and you can stay a long time in Smyrna at that rate—Smyrna is a live town.

Motorists between Atlanta and the charming suburb of Marietta, on the north, may hook back the throttles of their racecar until they are fairly straightening out the kinks in the road and hitting only the high places—until they get to Smyrna. And this doesn’t mean until they get to the business section of that enterprising village, or to the mayor’s office, or to the calaboose, where they will eventually land if they don’t shut off the speed juice exactly as they reach the outward limits. They have got to soft-pedal down to eight miles per hour—or less—all the time they are in Smyrna. As the limits are quite extensive, this means they will spend considerable time in Smyrna at eight miles per hour.

Smyrna is up to date. Smyrna had a law against riding bicycles on the sidewalks by the time Atlanta did. In fact, Smyrna had the law before she had the sidewalks. She got those later so she could enforce the law. Smyrna refuses to be left behind on any point of civic legislation. Smyrna had the anti-expectoration-on-the-sidewalk law about two days after Atlanta got it, having already constructed sidewalks so she could pinch bicyclists for riding on them.

Smyrna was a bit slow on the anti-speed auto ordinance. But she has it now, all right, and the unwary motorist will have to gaze at the enterprising town sliding by in slow time—not more than eight miles per hour—or he will have to add 25 large and perfectly good dollars to its coffers.