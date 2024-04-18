Hot Topics

Call for artists! Juried fine art show in Marietta accepting applications

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 18, 2024

Marietta Art in the Park seeks artists for its three-day juried Fine Arts Festival, which will be held on Labor Day weekend, August 31 – September 2, 2024. The venue for the festival is Glover Park on Marietta Square.

According to the news release on the City of Marietta website, “This professionally managed event has been named (one of the) ‘100 Best Art Shows’ in the country by Sunshine Artist Magazine.”

Over 45,000 guests and 200 artists are estimated for the event.

The press release describes the venue as follows

The adjacent streets are closed allowing for fast, easy access for set up/tear down and easy traffic flow for patrons, generous booth space and over 100 corner spaces. In addition to the artist market, Marietta Art in the Park hosts the very popular Children’s Art Alley with loads of free make and take art stations. 

The deadline to apply is May 15, 2024.  

What to expect at the show

The event website at www.artparkmarietta.com states that the festival began 38 years ago.

“Known best for its fine art offerings, Marietta Art in the Park gives individuals and families the chance to have all kinds of outdoor fun during Labor Day weekend,” the site continues.

Art includes, but is not limited to, paintings, photography, pottery graphic arts, sculptures, jewelry, and woodworking.

Some of the artists offer demonstrations of their techniques.

The festival includes fundraising for both Marietta City Schools and Cobb County Schools.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the city’s population at 60,867, which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia
Population, Census, April 1, 202060972
Population, Census, April 1, 201056579
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.7%
Persons under 18 years, percent21.8%
Persons 65 years and over, percent13.2%
Female persons, percent49.9%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent53.4%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)32.3%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.6%
Asian alone, percent(a)1.9%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent4.7%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)15.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent46.4%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202678
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.6%
Housing
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202044.0%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$310,100
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,856
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$526
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,145
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202024148
Persons per household, 2016-20202.39
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202077.9%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202023.7%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202095.1%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202086.6%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202088.6%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202044.0%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.3%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent20.2%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202067.2%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202061.2%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)264544
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1584232
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1129407
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1976915
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$33,875
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202028.5
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$59,594
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$36,112
Persons in poverty, percent14.1%
Businesses
All firms, 201210501
Men-owned firms, 20124934
Women-owned firms, 20124186
Minority-owned firms, 20124286
Nonminority-owned firms, 20125502
Veteran-owned firms, 20121015
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20128663
Geography
Population per square mile, 20102451.4
Land area in square miles, 201023.08
