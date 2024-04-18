Cobb Sheriff to hold community briefing; panel discussion

The Cobb County Sheriff‘s Office will hold its first community briefing of 2024. The event will be held on Tuesday, April 30, and begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA 30060.

It will include a panel discussion at 7 p.m. entitled “Cobb Campus Connect: Bridging Students, Community and Law Enforcement.”

One feature will be the opportunity to meet the dogs of the K-9 units and the horses of the Mounted Patrol.

According to the press event for the briefing, “this event provides an opportunity for community members to engage with Sheriff Owens and the command staff, gaining insights into agency operations and posing questions.”

Advertisement

The press release gives the following schedule for the afternoon and evening:

Who: Cobb County Sheriff’s Office What: An open-to-the-public community briefing allowing Cobb County’s community leaders and residents to understand the efforts of the sheriff’s office in ensuring public safety and the range of services it offers. The event commences at 4:30 p.m. with a special opportunity for attendees to meet the four-legged public safety professionals, including the Mounted Patrol and K-9 units. The briefing officially starts at 6 p.m., featuring presentations from Sheriff Owens and division commanders. There will be a 7 p.m.panel discussion titled “Cobb Campus Connect: Bridging Students, Community and Law Enforcement,” facilitating dialogue between sheriff’s office representatives and Cobb college students. Food, beverages, and door prizes will be provided. When: Apr. 30, 2024 | Event: 4:30 p.m. – 8p.m. | Mounted Patrol and K9s: 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Media check-in: 5:30 p.m. | Community Briefing: 6 p.m. Where: Cobb Civic Center | 548 South Marietta Pkwy SE | Marietta, GA 30060 Why: This marks the first community briefing of 2024, offering the public an opportunity to interface with key figures from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and receive pertinent updates on public safety. Cost: Free. To register for the event, click HERE or Facebook: https://fb.me/e/4niOxbeyB