Marietta History Center presents exhibition “Divine 9: Take Action. Make a Difference”

The Marietta History Center (MHC) has a temporary exhibition on display entitled Divine 9: Take Action. Make a Difference. The exhibition was put in place in November and will be on display at the MHC from Tuesday, November 28th, 2023, through Saturday, March 2nd, 2024.

The MHC is located at 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060. The cost is $10.00 for adults, $7.00 for students and seniors (60 year and older), free for MHC members, children under 5 and active military and veterans.

According to the announcement for the event on the City of Marietta website, “Curated by the MHC staff and members of seven (7) of the nine (9) sororities and fraternities that make up the Divine 9 historically Black Greek letter organizations.”

The Divine 9, sometimes referred to as the “D9”, refers to the nine historically Black Greek letter organizations (BGLOs) that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC). These include five fraternities: Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Phi Beta Sigma, and Iota Phi Theta; and four sororities: Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta, and Sigma Gamma Rho.

Advertisement

These fraternities and sororities were all founded between 1906 (Alpha Phi Alpha) and 1963 (Iota Phi Theta), marking a period of significant social and political changes across America. Most were formed due to the racial segregation in colleges and universities at the time, giving African American students a platform to have a voice, cultivate leadership, foster academic excellence, and provide services and advocacy in their communities.

The Divine 9 organizations are renowned for their enduring commitment to public service, social justice, art, and culture. They have been influential in shaping leaders in various fields and have historically been involved in civil rights and community activism.

Some of their notable members include Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, and Maya Angelou.

According to the news release:

This exhibition features artifacts from the local alumni chapters within the Cobb County National Pan-Hellenic Council. The MHC is proud to offer an exhibit that explores the local Cobb County alumni chapters and their roles within Cobb County. The MHC invites you to come and learn the important role these organizations have played not only on the local level but also on the national level.

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to the western edge of Marietta Square, and facing the railroad tracks.

The center is housed in the historic Kennesaw House, which was at various times a cotton warehouse, a hotel, and a Civil War morgue and hospital.

The museum began in 1996 and became an official entity of the City of Marietta in 2018.

The current staff is:

Amy Reed – Museum Director

Christa McCay – Collections Manager

Anna Monroe – Museum Assistant

Madeline Staubsl – Museum Assistant

For more information about the MHC, visit its website by following this link.