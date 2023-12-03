Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from November 24 to November 30

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

CHINA WOK

2090 BAKER RD NW STE 203 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4603

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13457C

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023

B & B FISH AND WINGS

4400 BROWNSVILLE RD STE 108 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000684

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023

BIG SHANTY SMOKEHOUSE

3393 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21667C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023

DAIRY QUEEN BRAZIER #10727

3913 AUSTELL-POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2942

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1127C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023

WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #2

2460 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5130

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023

JUICY CRAB THE

2700 TOWN CENTER DR NW STE 116 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6911

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003345

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023

SUBWAY #15670

2774 COBB PKWY NW STE 102 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3469

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003577

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023

TOUCHDOWN WINGS

2856 DELK RD STE 301 MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003863

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023

THUMBS UP DINER

2615 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 100 AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004062

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023

1885 GRILL ACWORTH

4438 CHEROKEE ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-4982

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004250

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023

FIVE STAR FOOD SERVICES

5521 COLLINS BLVD AUSTELL, GA 30106-3653

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004275

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023

ICEY CHICKS – MOBILE

3047 COBB PKWY NW SPC 1C KENNESAW, GA 30152-6503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004817

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023

RUBY TUESDAY #4381

2435 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6340

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004934

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023

MAIN ST. EVENTS BY 1885 GRILL

4975 N MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5270

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005208

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023

HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS – FOOD

3741 TRAMORE POINTE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30106-6824

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22351

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023

RICO’S MEX MEX GRILL

3770 SOUTHSIDE DR ACWORTH, GA 30101-5152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26717

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023

GOURMET CAFE

1166 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 10 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8941

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002084

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023

DAILY BREAD CAFE

531 ROSELANE ST NW STE 520 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6972

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000970

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023

TACO BELL #32648

1642 MULKEY RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002751

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023

ELEVATION CHOPHOUSE

1723 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW BLDG 600 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7812

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19610

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023

WELLSTAR KENNESTONE HOSPITAL CAFETERIA

677 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-279C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE #20

3389 BUSBEE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3089

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-121C

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023

DAVIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2433 JAMERSON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-1431

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-161C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023

FERN GULLY JAMAICAN CAFE

2756 S MAIN ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3549

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003298

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023

PASADITA TAQUERIA

6015 MABLETON PKWY MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003309

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023

MEXICO LINDO RESTAURANT #2

848 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3204

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003438

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023

RANDE VOO RESTAURANT LOUNGE

1450 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 140 MABLETON, GA 30126-5775

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003792

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023

THE GREEN ROOM

1391 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW STE 114 MABLETON, GA 30126-3168

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004028

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023

SIPS OF TEA

3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 420 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6732

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004383

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023

CHECKERS DRIVE THRU

3745 AUSTELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30008-5870

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004484

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023

CLUBHOUSE ATL

2852 DELK RD SE STE 205 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6375

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004809

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023

GRITS AND EGGS BREAKFAST KITCHEN

3205 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE STE 105 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4366

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004960

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023

JOHNNY’S NY STYLE PIZZA

3940 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 140 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6410

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005535

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023

HARDEE’S #506200

4850 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1369

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006179

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023

DOMINO’S PIZZA #4130

4724 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4295

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000986

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023

SUBOURBON BAR

2718 SUMMERS ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3506

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002074

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023

TED’S MONTANA GRILL #14

3625 DALLAS HWY SW STE 700 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5906

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-11216

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023

CHILI’S GRILL & BAR

3339 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3940

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18743C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023

ATLANTA COUNTRY CLUB – FOOD

500 ATLANTA COUNTRY CLUB DR MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7604

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023

VARSITY THE – TOWN CENTER

2790 TOWN CENTER DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4938

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5354

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023

LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE OF WEST COBB #5101

2636 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2542

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4802

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023

CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #636

4145 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-8200

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5719

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #791

3635 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2856

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023

GARRISON MILL SCHOOL

4111 WESLEY CHAPEL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-1019

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-216C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023

GOLDEN TROPICS JAMAICAN RESTAURANT

1038 FRANKLIN GTWY STE 2306 MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003197

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023

MANGO TREE

3900 LEGACY PARK BLVD NW STE D200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7419

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003407

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023

RICO! FRESH HEALTHY GRILL

745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 2020 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3003

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003744

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023

RED TOP BREWHOUSE

4637 S MAIN ST NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-5464

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004080

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023

DUNKIN DONUTS #355732

4100 MACLAND RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-1202

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004217

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023

WNB FACTORY

4875 FLOYD RD SW STE 103 MABLETON, GA 30126-1379

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005083

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023

PORTAL PINBALL ARCADE

3335 COBB PKWY NW STE 800 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8366

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005156

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023

BEST WESTERN ACWORTH INN – FOOD

5155 COWAN RD ACWORTH, GA 30101-5198

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005367

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023

PIZZA SPOT THE

1450 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 100 MABLETON, GA 30126-5775

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000509

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023

STARBUCKS COFFEE #8215

31 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE A MARIETTA, GA 30068-4666

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4447

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023

STARBUCKS COFFEE #10555

4069 CHEROKEE ST NW STE A KENNESAW, GA 30144-1278

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18104

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023

MONTERREY’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT

3721 NEW MACLAND RD STE 240 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002237

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023

NEW YORK BUFFALO WINGS

356 RIVERSIDE PKWY STE 128 AUSTELL, GA 30168-7340

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19348

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023

BRUSTER’S ICE CREAM

1845 ANDERSON MILL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1850

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002890

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023

FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES – FOOD

2490 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003059

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023

WINGOLICIOUS

401 RIVERSIDE PKWY STE 109 AUSTELL, GA 30168-7270

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003330

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023

MI MEXICO

4150 MACLAND RD STE 250 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004084

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023

ANCHOR BAR

2708 TOWN CENTER DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4982

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004256

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023

GUTHRIE’S

787 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004329

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023

PROTEIN SPOT THE

3920 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1211

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005533

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023

!!CALLE EL HAMBRE

950 COBB PKWY S STE 215 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6500

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006097

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023