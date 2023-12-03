Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from November 24 to November 30

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
CHINA WOK
- 2090 BAKER RD NW STE 203 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4603
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13457C
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023
B & B FISH AND WINGS
- 4400 BROWNSVILLE RD STE 108 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000684
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023
BIG SHANTY SMOKEHOUSE
- 3393 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21667C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023
DAIRY QUEEN BRAZIER #10727
- 3913 AUSTELL-POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2942
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1127C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023
WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #2
- 2460 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5130
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023
JUICY CRAB THE
- 2700 TOWN CENTER DR NW STE 116 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6911
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003345
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023
SUBWAY #15670
- 2774 COBB PKWY NW STE 102 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3469
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003577
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023
TOUCHDOWN WINGS
- 2856 DELK RD STE 301 MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003863
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023
THUMBS UP DINER
- 2615 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 100 AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004062
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023
1885 GRILL ACWORTH
- 4438 CHEROKEE ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-4982
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004250
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023
FIVE STAR FOOD SERVICES
- 5521 COLLINS BLVD AUSTELL, GA 30106-3653
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004275
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023
ICEY CHICKS – MOBILE
- 3047 COBB PKWY NW SPC 1C KENNESAW, GA 30152-6503
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004817
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023
RUBY TUESDAY #4381
- 2435 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6340
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004934
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023
MAIN ST. EVENTS BY 1885 GRILL
- 4975 N MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5270
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005208
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-30-2023
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS – FOOD
- 3741 TRAMORE POINTE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30106-6824
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22351
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023
RICO’S MEX MEX GRILL
- 3770 SOUTHSIDE DR ACWORTH, GA 30101-5152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26717
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023
GOURMET CAFE
- 1166 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 10 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8941
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002084
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023
DAILY BREAD CAFE
- 531 ROSELANE ST NW STE 520 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6972
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000970
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023
TACO BELL #32648
- 1642 MULKEY RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002751
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023
ELEVATION CHOPHOUSE
- 1723 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW BLDG 600 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7812
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19610
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023
WELLSTAR KENNESTONE HOSPITAL CAFETERIA
- 677 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-279C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE #20
- 3389 BUSBEE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3089
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-121C
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023
DAVIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2433 JAMERSON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-1431
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-161C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023
FERN GULLY JAMAICAN CAFE
- 2756 S MAIN ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3549
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003298
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023
PASADITA TAQUERIA
- 6015 MABLETON PKWY MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003309
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023
MEXICO LINDO RESTAURANT #2
- 848 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3204
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003438
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023
RANDE VOO RESTAURANT LOUNGE
- 1450 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 140 MABLETON, GA 30126-5775
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003792
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023
THE GREEN ROOM
- 1391 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW STE 114 MABLETON, GA 30126-3168
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004028
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023
SIPS OF TEA
- 3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 420 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6732
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004383
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023
CHECKERS DRIVE THRU
- 3745 AUSTELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30008-5870
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004484
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023
CLUBHOUSE ATL
- 2852 DELK RD SE STE 205 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6375
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004809
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023
GRITS AND EGGS BREAKFAST KITCHEN
- 3205 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE STE 105 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4366
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004960
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023
JOHNNY’S NY STYLE PIZZA
- 3940 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 140 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6410
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005535
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023
HARDEE’S #506200
- 4850 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1369
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006179
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-29-2023
DOMINO’S PIZZA #4130
- 4724 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4295
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000986
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023
SUBOURBON BAR
- 2718 SUMMERS ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3506
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002074
- Last Inspection Score: 74
- Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023
TED’S MONTANA GRILL #14
- 3625 DALLAS HWY SW STE 700 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5906
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-11216
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023
CHILI’S GRILL & BAR
- 3339 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3940
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18743C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023
ATLANTA COUNTRY CLUB – FOOD
- 500 ATLANTA COUNTRY CLUB DR MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7604
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023
VARSITY THE – TOWN CENTER
- 2790 TOWN CENTER DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4938
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5354
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023
LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE OF WEST COBB #5101
- 2636 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2542
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4802
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023
CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #636
- 4145 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-8200
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5719
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023
WAFFLE HOUSE #791
- 3635 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2856
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023
GARRISON MILL SCHOOL
- 4111 WESLEY CHAPEL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-1019
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-216C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023
GOLDEN TROPICS JAMAICAN RESTAURANT
- 1038 FRANKLIN GTWY STE 2306 MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003197
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023
MANGO TREE
- 3900 LEGACY PARK BLVD NW STE D200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7419
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003407
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023
RICO! FRESH HEALTHY GRILL
- 745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 2020 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3003
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003744
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023
RED TOP BREWHOUSE
- 4637 S MAIN ST NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-5464
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004080
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023
DUNKIN DONUTS #355732
- 4100 MACLAND RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-1202
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004217
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023
WNB FACTORY
- 4875 FLOYD RD SW STE 103 MABLETON, GA 30126-1379
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005083
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023
PORTAL PINBALL ARCADE
- 3335 COBB PKWY NW STE 800 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8366
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005156
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023
BEST WESTERN ACWORTH INN – FOOD
- 5155 COWAN RD ACWORTH, GA 30101-5198
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005367
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 11-28-2023
PIZZA SPOT THE
- 1450 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 100 MABLETON, GA 30126-5775
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000509
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023
STARBUCKS COFFEE #8215
- 31 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE A MARIETTA, GA 30068-4666
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4447
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023
STARBUCKS COFFEE #10555
- 4069 CHEROKEE ST NW STE A KENNESAW, GA 30144-1278
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18104
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023
MONTERREY’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 3721 NEW MACLAND RD STE 240 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002237
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023
NEW YORK BUFFALO WINGS
- 356 RIVERSIDE PKWY STE 128 AUSTELL, GA 30168-7340
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19348
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023
BRUSTER’S ICE CREAM
- 1845 ANDERSON MILL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1850
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002890
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023
FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES – FOOD
- 2490 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003059
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023
WINGOLICIOUS
- 401 RIVERSIDE PKWY STE 109 AUSTELL, GA 30168-7270
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003330
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023
MI MEXICO
- 4150 MACLAND RD STE 250 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004084
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023
ANCHOR BAR
- 2708 TOWN CENTER DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4982
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004256
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023
GUTHRIE’S
- 787 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004329
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023
PROTEIN SPOT THE
- 3920 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1211
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005533
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023
!!CALLE EL HAMBRE
- 950 COBB PKWY S STE 215 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6500
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006097
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-27-2023
