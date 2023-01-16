Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants from Friday, January 6 to Thursday, January 12

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health,

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

HOBOKEN BREAD & BAGEL COMPANY

1033 SANDY PLAINS RD STE G MARIETTA, GA 30066-6584

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4920

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023



WINGSTOP #619

1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 300 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5684

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002252

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

CHOPSTIX SUSHI HOUSE AND ASIAN FUSION

4651 WOODSTOCK RD STE 301 ROSWELL, GA 30075

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001346

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

WAFFLE HOUSE #2200

2316 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1352

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002249

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

BURGER KING #3662

2112 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1348

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000850

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

JD’S BAR-B-QUE

4424 N MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000035

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

MELLOW MUSHROOM PIZZA

1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 170 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5504

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-16861

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

RISE COFFEE & TEA

4651 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 108 ROSWELL, GA 30075-5737

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004359

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

WENDY’S OF ROSWELL / LECROY

2238 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-2960

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004395

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

GUSTO!

688 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4627

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004743

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

NACHOS TAQUERIA & MORE

2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 230 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3364

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005151

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

VOLCANO STEAK & SUSHI

1985 COBB PKWY NW STE 130 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4502

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002461

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

DEL TACO #1207

1935 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002768

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

HONG KONG CHINESE RESTAURANT

2774 COBB PKWY NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3437

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-6875

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

WAFFLE HOUSE #690

2805 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6246

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23409C

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

M & J HOME COOKING

1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 320 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4862

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000711

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

MIRKO PASTA

1281 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2943

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-27787

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

KFC #G135093

1970 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000238

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

DEL TACO #1133

745 CHASTAIN RD NW BLDG 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000191

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

WAFFLE HOUSE #778

1398 AUSTELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2857

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

NICHOLSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1599 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2545

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

GOLDBERGS FINE FOODS

875 BATTERY AVE SE STE 730 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5110

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002870

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

JOELLA’S HOT CHICKEN

2955 COBB PKWY SE STE 910 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004059

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

HAVELI INDIAN CUISINE

490 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7706

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004330

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

WENDY’S OF MERCHANTS WALK

1312 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2724

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004396

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

WILLIE B’S SISTERS SOUTHERN CUISINE – TRUCK #1 MOBILE

6041 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 142 MABLETON, GA 30126-3478

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004419

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

STEAK N SHAKE

2736 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3015

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004678

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

BISCUITS AND MORE

3162 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 140 MARIETTA, GA 30062-7608

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005176

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

WILLIE B’S SISTERS SOUTHERN CUISINE – TRUCK #2 MOBILE

6041 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 142 MABLETON, GA 30126-3478

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005483

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

!!CHICAGO’S RESTAURANT

4401 SHALLOWFORD RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-3175

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005663

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

!!KRYSTAL ATLF27

3520 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30064-2729

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005689

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

TACO BELL #4740

5161 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7151

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4909

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

AUSTRALIAN BAKERY & CAFE

48 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1914

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7327

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

ATLANTA MARRIOTT NORTHWEST AT GALLERIA – FOOD

200 INTERSTATE NORTH PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2111

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003110

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

SESSIONS STAND

380 N SESSIONS ST NW MARIETTA, GA 30060-1324

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003352

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

PHO DAKAO KENNESAW

425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 1110 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4960

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003727

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

YASIN’S HOMESTLYE SEAFOOD & CHICKEN

3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 136 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003787

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

WENDY’S

2380 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1359

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004241

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

CRISPINA RISTORANTE AND PIZZERIA

425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 1000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4948

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004495

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

SUBWAY

3079 HIDDEN FOREST CT STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7324

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005707

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

SUBWAY

2909 AUSTELL RD SW STE 114 MARIETTA, GA 30008-6853

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005709

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

SUBWAY #13584

5185 S COBB DR SE STE C SMYRNA, GA 30080-7215

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26879C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

CIELO BLUE MEXICAN GRILL & CANTINA

1080 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 100 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002214

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #294

851 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6806

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3063

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

MELTING POT RESTAURANT, THE

2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 800 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7645

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

SABOR DO BRAZIL

2800 DELK RD SE STE E MARIETTA, GA 30067-3234

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-6234

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

MINAS EMPORIUM

2555 DELK RD SE STE B4 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6328

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25504C

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

READ BY THE MERCHANT THE

4300 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 125 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5713

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002782

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

I LUV PHO

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003756

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

MAC’S CHOPHOUSE

19 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1972

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004403

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

MAC’S RAW BAR & MARKET

23 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1972

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005186

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

KRYSTAL ATLF16

5020 GLADE RD STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005690

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #771

3165 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE B MARIETTA, GA 30062-8365

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5557

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

DOMINO’S PIZZA #4139

3643 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2028

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3171

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

THE TOMATOES COUNTRY BUFFET

840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 478 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4827

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002686

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

SUNNY’S BAGELS & DELI

440 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 8 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4918

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25741

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

WILDWOOD CAFE @ 3200

3200 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 150 ATLANTA, GA 30339-8439

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20610

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

SHIVAM CHAAT CORNER

1826 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3344

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003852

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

TUESDAY COFFEE & SHOPPE

137 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1601

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005026

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

LAZY LABRADOR COFFEE HOUSE

2886 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2800

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005057

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

CAFE AT JOHNSON FERRY BAPTIST CHURCH THE

955 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4230

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005219

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815