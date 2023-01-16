Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants from Friday, January 6 to Thursday, January 12

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health,
- HOBOKEN BREAD & BAGEL COMPANY
- 1033 SANDY PLAINS RD STE G MARIETTA, GA 30066-6584
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4920
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
- WINGSTOP #619
- 1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 300 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5684
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002252
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- CHOPSTIX SUSHI HOUSE AND ASIAN FUSION
- 4651 WOODSTOCK RD STE 301 ROSWELL, GA 30075
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001346
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- WAFFLE HOUSE #2200
- 2316 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1352
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002249
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- BURGER KING #3662
- 2112 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1348
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000850
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- JD’S BAR-B-QUE
- 4424 N MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000035
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- MELLOW MUSHROOM PIZZA
- 1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 170 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5504
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-16861
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- RISE COFFEE & TEA
- 4651 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 108 ROSWELL, GA 30075-5737
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004359
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- WENDY’S OF ROSWELL / LECROY
- 2238 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-2960
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004395
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- GUSTO!
- 688 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4627
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004743
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- NACHOS TAQUERIA & MORE
- 2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 230 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3364
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005151
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- VOLCANO STEAK & SUSHI
- 1985 COBB PKWY NW STE 130 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4502
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002461
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- DEL TACO #1207
- 1935 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4503
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002768
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- HONG KONG CHINESE RESTAURANT
- 2774 COBB PKWY NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3437
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-6875
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- WAFFLE HOUSE #690
- 2805 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6246
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23409C
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- M & J HOME COOKING
- 1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 320 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4862
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000711
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- MIRKO PASTA
- 1281 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2943
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-27787
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- KFC #G135093
- 1970 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000238
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- DEL TACO #1133
- 745 CHASTAIN RD NW BLDG 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000191
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- WAFFLE HOUSE #778
- 1398 AUSTELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2857
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- NICHOLSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1599 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2545
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- GOLDBERGS FINE FOODS
- 875 BATTERY AVE SE STE 730 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5110
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002870
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- JOELLA’S HOT CHICKEN
- 2955 COBB PKWY SE STE 910 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004059
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- HAVELI INDIAN CUISINE
- 490 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7706
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004330
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- WENDY’S OF MERCHANTS WALK
- 1312 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2724
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004396
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- WILLIE B’S SISTERS SOUTHERN CUISINE – TRUCK #1 MOBILE
- 6041 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 142 MABLETON, GA 30126-3478
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004419
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- STEAK N SHAKE
- 2736 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3015
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004678
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- BISCUITS AND MORE
- 3162 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 140 MARIETTA, GA 30062-7608
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005176
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- WILLIE B’S SISTERS SOUTHERN CUISINE – TRUCK #2 MOBILE
- 6041 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 142 MABLETON, GA 30126-3478
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005483
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- !!CHICAGO’S RESTAURANT
- 4401 SHALLOWFORD RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-3175
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005663
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- !!KRYSTAL ATLF27
- 3520 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30064-2729
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005689
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- TACO BELL #4740
- 5161 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7151
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4909
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- AUSTRALIAN BAKERY & CAFE
- 48 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1914
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7327
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- ATLANTA MARRIOTT NORTHWEST AT GALLERIA – FOOD
- 200 INTERSTATE NORTH PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2111
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003110
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- SESSIONS STAND
- 380 N SESSIONS ST NW MARIETTA, GA 30060-1324
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003352
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- PHO DAKAO KENNESAW
- 425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 1110 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4960
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003727
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- YASIN’S HOMESTLYE SEAFOOD & CHICKEN
- 3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 136 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003787
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- WENDY’S
- 2380 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1359
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004241
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- CRISPINA RISTORANTE AND PIZZERIA
- 425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 1000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4948
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004495
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- SUBWAY
- 3079 HIDDEN FOREST CT STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7324
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005707
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- SUBWAY
- 2909 AUSTELL RD SW STE 114 MARIETTA, GA 30008-6853
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005709
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- SUBWAY #13584
- 5185 S COBB DR SE STE C SMYRNA, GA 30080-7215
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26879C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- CIELO BLUE MEXICAN GRILL & CANTINA
- 1080 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 100 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002214
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- CHILI’S GRILL & BAR #294
- 851 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6806
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3063
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- MELTING POT RESTAURANT, THE
- 2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 800 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7645
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- SABOR DO BRAZIL
- 2800 DELK RD SE STE E MARIETTA, GA 30067-3234
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-6234
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- MINAS EMPORIUM
- 2555 DELK RD SE STE B4 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6328
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25504C
- Last Inspection Score: 74
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- READ BY THE MERCHANT THE
- 4300 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 125 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5713
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002782
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- I LUV PHO
- 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003756
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- MAC’S CHOPHOUSE
- 19 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1972
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004403
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- MAC’S RAW BAR & MARKET
- 23 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1972
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005186
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- KRYSTAL ATLF16
- 5020 GLADE RD STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005690
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #771
- 3165 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE B MARIETTA, GA 30062-8365
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5557
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- DOMINO’S PIZZA #4139
- 3643 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2028
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3171
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- THE TOMATOES COUNTRY BUFFET
- 840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 478 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4827
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002686
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- SUNNY’S BAGELS & DELI
- 440 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 8 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4918
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25741
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- WILDWOOD CAFE @ 3200
- 3200 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 150 ATLANTA, GA 30339-8439
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20610
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- SHIVAM CHAAT CORNER
- 1826 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3344
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003852
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- TUESDAY COFFEE & SHOPPE
- 137 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1601
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005026
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- LAZY LABRADOR COFFEE HOUSE
- 2886 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2800
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005057
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
- CAFE AT JOHNSON FERRY BAPTIST CHURCH THE
- 955 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4230
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005219
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
- For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815
