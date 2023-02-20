Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food service from February 10 to February 16

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

MCCRAY’S WEST VILLAGE TAVERN

4500 WEST VILLAGE PL SE STE 2009 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9243

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18938C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

BLUE MOON PIZZA

4600 WEST VILLAGE PL SE STE 4003 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9213

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19651

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

WALKER SCHOOL – PRE-K & KINDERGARTEN DINING

830 DAMAR RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7131

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

TEASLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3640 SPRING HILL PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4677

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1500C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

DOWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2121 W SANDTOWN RD MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2034

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

DRAGON 168 CHINESE RESTAURANT

1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 240 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4848

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002923

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

KUMO HIBACHI SUSHI

2595 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 103 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7241

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003074

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

MAMBO ITALIANO

2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 240 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7211

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003593

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

MANGOS CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT

585 FRANKLIN GTWY STE 290A MARIETTA, GA 30067-7760

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003624

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

CHICKEN SALAD CHICK

2810 PACES FERRY RD STE 310 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3715

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003836

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

LUCKY DRAGON

3750 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5862

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004058

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

CLUCK-N-MOOH

3894 DUE WEST RD NW STE 280 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1076

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004216

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023

CHINA FUN

5200 DALLAS HWY STE 310 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6275

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23314

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

GOURMET CAFE

1166 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 10 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8941

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002084

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

BAD DADDY’S BURGER BAR

2995 ATLANTA RD SE STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3654

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003307

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

WINGATE BY WYNDHAM GALLERIA – FOOD

2762 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3125

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003870

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

ALOFT ATLANTA AT THE BATTERY ATLANTA – FOOD

950 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003940

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

LAS TEJITAS

2175 OLD CONCORD RD STE C SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004440

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

WINGS & TINGS

2555 DELK RD STE A8 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6341

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004470

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

CLUBHOUSE ATL

2852 DELK RD SE STE 205 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6375

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004809

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

CHRISTOS

1255 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 22 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2728

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004811

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

!!STARBUCKS #65549

2135 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3814

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004988

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

!!CHARTER OF VININGS

2401 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-1808

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005615

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023

BOJANGLES #791

681 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-2405

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-16155C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

HIDALGO’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT

3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1684

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7326

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

PACIFIC BUFFET

2475 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3362

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003374

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

CUBAN DINER

1484 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3670

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004283

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

GIBNEY’S TAVERN & CIMA TAQUERIA

3625 DALLAS HWY SW STE 645 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5906

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004926

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

!!MANGO BICHE MIA

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 5551 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3137

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005727

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023

TAQUERIA LA FOGATA

2650 COBB PKWY NW STE 2 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3467

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18762C

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023

SABORES DE MEXICO

1951 CANTON RD STE 330 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6356

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003433

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023

CAMBRIDGE THE

4838 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7121

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005688

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023

DOUBLETREE SUITES – ATLANTA GALLERIA – FOOD

2780 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3039

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001910

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023

CAFE DU JOUR

3350 RIVERWOOD PKWY STE GL 30 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000260

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023

FIREHOUSE SUBS #1120

2970 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003480

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023

!!COUSIN’S BROTHERS BBQ

2445 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3011

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005699

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023