Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food service from February 10 to February 16

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
MCCRAY’S WEST VILLAGE TAVERN
- 4500 WEST VILLAGE PL SE STE 2009 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9243
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18938C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
BLUE MOON PIZZA
- 4600 WEST VILLAGE PL SE STE 4003 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9213
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19651
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
WALKER SCHOOL – PRE-K & KINDERGARTEN DINING
- 830 DAMAR RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7131
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
TEASLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3640 SPRING HILL PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4677
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1500C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
DOWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2121 W SANDTOWN RD MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2034
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
DRAGON 168 CHINESE RESTAURANT
- 1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 240 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4848
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002923
- Last Inspection Score: 75
- Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
KUMO HIBACHI SUSHI
- 2595 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 103 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7241
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003074
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
MAMBO ITALIANO
- 2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 240 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7211
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003593
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
MANGOS CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT
- 585 FRANKLIN GTWY STE 290A MARIETTA, GA 30067-7760
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003624
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
CHICKEN SALAD CHICK
- 2810 PACES FERRY RD STE 310 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3715
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003836
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
LUCKY DRAGON
- 3750 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5862
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004058
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
CLUCK-N-MOOH
- 3894 DUE WEST RD NW STE 280 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1076
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004216
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2023
CHINA FUN
- 5200 DALLAS HWY STE 310 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6275
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23314
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
GOURMET CAFE
- 1166 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 10 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8941
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002084
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
BAD DADDY’S BURGER BAR
- 2995 ATLANTA RD SE STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3654
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003307
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
WINGATE BY WYNDHAM GALLERIA – FOOD
- 2762 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3125
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003870
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
ALOFT ATLANTA AT THE BATTERY ATLANTA – FOOD
- 950 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003940
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
LAS TEJITAS
- 2175 OLD CONCORD RD STE C SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004440
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
WINGS & TINGS
- 2555 DELK RD STE A8 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6341
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004470
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
CLUBHOUSE ATL
- 2852 DELK RD SE STE 205 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6375
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004809
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
CHRISTOS
- 1255 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 22 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2728
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004811
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
!!STARBUCKS #65549
- 2135 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3814
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004988
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
!!CHARTER OF VININGS
- 2401 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-1808
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005615
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2023
BOJANGLES #791
- 681 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-2405
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-16155C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
HIDALGO’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1684
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7326
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
PACIFIC BUFFET
- 2475 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3362
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003374
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
CUBAN DINER
- 1484 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3670
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004283
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
GIBNEY’S TAVERN & CIMA TAQUERIA
- 3625 DALLAS HWY SW STE 645 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5906
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004926
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
!!MANGO BICHE MIA
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 5551 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3137
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005727
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2023
TAQUERIA LA FOGATA
- 2650 COBB PKWY NW STE 2 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3467
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18762C
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023
SABORES DE MEXICO
- 1951 CANTON RD STE 330 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6356
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003433
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023
CAMBRIDGE THE
- 4838 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7121
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005688
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2023
DOUBLETREE SUITES – ATLANTA GALLERIA – FOOD
- 2780 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3039
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001910
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023
CAFE DU JOUR
- 3350 RIVERWOOD PKWY STE GL 30 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000260
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023
FIREHOUSE SUBS #1120
- 2970 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003480
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023
!!COUSIN’S BROTHERS BBQ
- 2445 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3011
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005699
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023
