Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food service from February 17 to February 23

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

HOT WOK CHINESE RESTAURANT

3894 DUE WEST RD STE 230 MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12111

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

HYATT HOUSE ATLANTA COBB GALLERIA – FOOD

3595 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-6082

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002263

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

CARRIAGE HOUSE CATERING

999 WHITLOCK AVE SW STE 5 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1995

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002017

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

EL VOLCAN RESTAURANTE

371 PAT MELL RD STE 159 MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001997

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

BURGER KING #4004

650 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2720

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000849

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

MAGGIANO’S LITTLE ITALY #200

1601 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3162

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17840C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

BEZORIA

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL STE 1101 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003157

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

MONKEY BARREL

688 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 700 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3171

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003333

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

BASECAMP AT KENNESAW MOUNTAIN

1718 OLD 41 HWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1042

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003601

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

1680 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 104 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1241

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003629

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023