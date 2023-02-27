Hot Topics

Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food service from February 17 to February 23

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling February 27, 2023

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

HOT WOK CHINESE RESTAURANT

  • 3894 DUE WEST RD STE 230 MARIETTA, GA 30064
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-12111
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

HYATT HOUSE ATLANTA COBB GALLERIA – FOOD

  • 3595 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-6082
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002263
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

CARRIAGE HOUSE CATERING

  • 999 WHITLOCK AVE SW STE 5 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1995
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002017
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

EL VOLCAN RESTAURANTE

  • 371 PAT MELL RD STE 159 MARIETTA, GA 30060
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001997
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

BURGER KING #4004

  • 650 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2720
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000849
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

MAGGIANO’S LITTLE ITALY #200

  • 1601 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3162
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-17840C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

BEZORIA

  • 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL STE 1101 ATLANTA, GA 30339
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003157
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

MONKEY BARREL

  • 688 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 700 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3171
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003333
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

BASECAMP AT KENNESAW MOUNTAIN

  • 1718 OLD 41 HWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1042
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003601
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

  • 1680 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 104 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1241
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003629
  • Last Inspection Score: 84
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023
