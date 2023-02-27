Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food service from February 17 to February 23

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
HOT WOK CHINESE RESTAURANT
- 3894 DUE WEST RD STE 230 MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12111
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023
HYATT HOUSE ATLANTA COBB GALLERIA – FOOD
- 3595 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-6082
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002263
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023
CARRIAGE HOUSE CATERING
- 999 WHITLOCK AVE SW STE 5 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1995
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002017
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023
EL VOLCAN RESTAURANTE
- 371 PAT MELL RD STE 159 MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001997
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023
BURGER KING #4004
- 650 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2720
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000849
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023
MAGGIANO’S LITTLE ITALY #200
- 1601 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3162
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17840C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023
BEZORIA
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL STE 1101 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003157
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023
MONKEY BARREL
- 688 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 700 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3171
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003333
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023
BASECAMP AT KENNESAW MOUNTAIN
- 1718 OLD 41 HWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1042
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003601
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS
- 1680 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 104 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1241
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003629
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023
