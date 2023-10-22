Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from October 13 to October 19

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
FROZEN COW CREAMERY
- 2870 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2800
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002313
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2023
JET’S PIZZA
- 3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 250 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1686
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26934
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2023
DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS
- 2475 DALLAS HWY STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5760
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2023
MARIETTA CRAWFISH & SEAFOOD
- 1420 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3635
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001216
- Last Inspection Score: 76
- Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2023
HOOTERS OF CUMBERLAND
- 2977 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3148
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-27606
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2023
BURGER KING #8054
- 4410 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1254
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000862
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2023
ARBY’S #6621
- 4375 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1246
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4446
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2023
CANVAS CAFE & BAKERY
- 724 CHEROKEE ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14156
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2023
FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES GA-0098
- 3450 COBB PKWY NW STE 120 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8376
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003466
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2023
MARIE’S KITCHEN
- 1510 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3670
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004611
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2023
NORTH COBB CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
- 4500 EAGLE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1098
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004626
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2023
NUTRITION KING & OASIS
- 764 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2623
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001071
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023
SUBWAY
- 2520 E PIEDMONT RD STE A MARIETTA, GA 30062-1700
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18180
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023
DUNKIN DONUTS
- 611 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23003C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023
STARBUCKS COFFEE #8293
- 2559 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2543
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5467
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023
DEL TACO #1164
- 4300 EAST WEST CONNECTOR SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-4821
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001221
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023
IHOP #2090
- 2390 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2750
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26728
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023
ARBY’S #7207
- 2434 DALLAS HWY MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4499
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023
CHICK-FIL-A AT ACWORTH #1146
- 3295 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3938
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7097
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023
PINE MOUNTAIN MIDDLE SCHOOL CAFE
- 2720 PINE MOUNTAIN CIR KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000226
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023
KSU CAFE – HISSO SUSHI
- 395 COBB AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5660
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003013
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023
TINY BUBBLES TEA BAR
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 117 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003628
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023
CREME DE LA CREPE
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 113 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003746
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023
SHAI-KARR EATERY
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 115 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003783
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023
D’CUBAN CAFE
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 116 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003814
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023
KSU DINING SERVICES – THE VILLAGE KITCHEN
- 3805 CANTON PL NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1807
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004253
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023
MCDONALD’S #32523
- 4381 ACWORTH DALLAS RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4308
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004400
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023
BAD GYAL VEGAN
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 111 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004972
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023
SMOKEHOUSE Q
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 118 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005360
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023
KSU – MCALISTER’S DELI
- 560 PARLIAMENT GARDEN WAY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005493
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023
KSU – CINNABON
- 480 BARTOW AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5659
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005560
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023
MONTESSORI SCHOOL AT BROOKSTONE #309
- 1680 BROOKSTONE WALK NW ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2570
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023
CHINA WOK
- 1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 9-A KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13063C
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023
SPRING RESTAURANT
- 90 MARIETTA WALK NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1929
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002299
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023
STOCKYARD BURGERS MARIETTA
- 26 MILL ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1967
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001670
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023
WELLSTAR HEALTH SYSTEM – SAWYER ROAD BISTRO
- 793 SAWYER RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-2222
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001042
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023
CAPTAIN D’S #3741
- 3856 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-8401
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2481
- Last Inspection Score: 69
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023
CAPTAIN D’S #3568
- 5545 FLOYD RD MABLETON, GA 30126-2219
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1095C
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023
CHEF CARY’S CUISINE
- 32 AYERS AVE NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2112
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19813
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023
ANDRETTI INDOOR KARTING AND GAMES
- 1255 ROSWELL RD N MARIETTA, GA 30062-9063
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002048
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023
FORD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1345 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2798
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023
MARIETTA CENTER FOR ADVANCED ACADEMICS
- 311 AVIATION BLVD MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10472C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023
DAVINCI’S PIZZERIA
- 4200 WADE GREEN RD STE 136 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1808
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003347
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023
RIVERSIDE EPICENTER- THE LOFT
- 135 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7749
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003772
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023
HAPPY PANDA
- 4430 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 190 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6419
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004636
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023
NIBBLES
- 4456 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2600
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004788
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023
MCDONALD’S
- 3677 MARATHON CIR AUSTELL, GA 30106-6853
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004863
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023
PAPA JOHN’S
- 1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4868
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004881
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023
WHOAAA!!! BITES – BASE
- 705 S GORDON RD SW STE 117 MABLETON, GA 30126-5175
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005203
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023
WHOAAA!!! BITES – MOBILE
- 705 S GORDON RD SW STE 117 MABLETON, GA 30126-5175
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005204
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023
J.R. CRICKETS AUSTELL
- 4180 AUSTELL RD STE 130 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8242
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005634
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023
DOMINO’S PIZZA #5744
- 6274 MABLETON PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000123
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023
STARBUCKS COFFEE #8530
- 3103 COBB PKWY NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1005
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8641
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023
STARBUCKS AT TARGET – T-2091
- 3378 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8358
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15864
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023
NIGHT OWL PIZZA
- 1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 120 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4506
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002482
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023
STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – DINING ROOM
- 3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002067
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023
CARRABBA’S ITALIAN GRILL #1102
- 1160 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25196
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023
WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #2
- 2460 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5130
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023
KALE ME CRAZY – WEST COBB
- 3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 450 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1676
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003101
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023
PARK STREET ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 105 PARK ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2324
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004012
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
- 3359 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3940
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004740
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023
VIVA CHICKEN
- 1131 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005229
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023
PAIGE’S BISTRO
- 2523 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3541
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005374
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023
!!WR SOCIAL HOUSE
- 25 N PARK SQ MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006226
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023
STARBUCKS COFFEE #2968
- 1025 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 510 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8531
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13711
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
VFW POST 5408
- 4764 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15951C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
CAFE CITY VIEW
- 3330 CUMBERLAND BLVD ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001895
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL
- 4500 DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2802
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
!!EGGS UP GRILL
- 1355 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 227-229 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1351
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005775
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
J BUFFALO WINGS
- 2580 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8642
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005795
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023
