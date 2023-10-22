Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from October 13 to October 19

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

FROZEN COW CREAMERY

2870 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2800

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002313

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2023

JET’S PIZZA

3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 250 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1686

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26934

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2023

DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS

2475 DALLAS HWY STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5760

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2023

MARIETTA CRAWFISH & SEAFOOD

1420 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3635

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001216

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2023

HOOTERS OF CUMBERLAND

2977 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3148

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-27606

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2023

BURGER KING #8054

4410 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1254

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000862

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2023

ARBY’S #6621

4375 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1246

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4446

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2023

CANVAS CAFE & BAKERY

724 CHEROKEE ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14156

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2023

FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES GA-0098

3450 COBB PKWY NW STE 120 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8376

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003466

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2023

MARIE’S KITCHEN

1510 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3670

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004611

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2023

NORTH COBB CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

4500 EAGLE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1098

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004626

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2023

NUTRITION KING & OASIS

764 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2623

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001071

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023

SUBWAY

2520 E PIEDMONT RD STE A MARIETTA, GA 30062-1700

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18180

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023

DUNKIN DONUTS

611 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23003C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023

STARBUCKS COFFEE #8293

2559 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2543

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5467

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023

DEL TACO #1164

4300 EAST WEST CONNECTOR SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-4821

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001221

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023

IHOP #2090

2390 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2750

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26728

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023

ARBY’S #7207

2434 DALLAS HWY MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4499

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023

CHICK-FIL-A AT ACWORTH #1146

3295 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3938

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7097

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023

PINE MOUNTAIN MIDDLE SCHOOL CAFE

2720 PINE MOUNTAIN CIR KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000226

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023

KSU CAFE – HISSO SUSHI

395 COBB AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5660

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003013

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023

TINY BUBBLES TEA BAR

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 117 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003628

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023

CREME DE LA CREPE

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 113 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003746

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023

SHAI-KARR EATERY

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 115 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003783

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023

D’CUBAN CAFE

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 116 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003814

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023

KSU DINING SERVICES – THE VILLAGE KITCHEN

3805 CANTON PL NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1807

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004253

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023

MCDONALD’S #32523

4381 ACWORTH DALLAS RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4308

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004400

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023

BAD GYAL VEGAN

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 111 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004972

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023

SMOKEHOUSE Q

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 118 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005360

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023

KSU – MCALISTER’S DELI

560 PARLIAMENT GARDEN WAY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005493

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023

KSU – CINNABON

480 BARTOW AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5659

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005560

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2023

MONTESSORI SCHOOL AT BROOKSTONE #309

1680 BROOKSTONE WALK NW ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2570

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023

CHINA WOK

1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 9-A KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13063C

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023

SPRING RESTAURANT

90 MARIETTA WALK NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1929

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002299

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023

STOCKYARD BURGERS MARIETTA

26 MILL ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1967

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001670

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023

WELLSTAR HEALTH SYSTEM – SAWYER ROAD BISTRO

793 SAWYER RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-2222

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001042

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023

CAPTAIN D’S #3741

3856 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-8401

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2481

Last Inspection Score: 69

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023

CAPTAIN D’S #3568

5545 FLOYD RD MABLETON, GA 30126-2219

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1095C

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023

CHEF CARY’S CUISINE

32 AYERS AVE NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2112

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19813

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023

ANDRETTI INDOOR KARTING AND GAMES

1255 ROSWELL RD N MARIETTA, GA 30062-9063

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002048

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023

FORD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1345 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2798

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023

MARIETTA CENTER FOR ADVANCED ACADEMICS

311 AVIATION BLVD MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10472C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023

DAVINCI’S PIZZERIA

4200 WADE GREEN RD STE 136 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1808

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003347

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023

RIVERSIDE EPICENTER- THE LOFT

135 RIVERSIDE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-7749

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003772

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023

HAPPY PANDA

4430 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 190 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6419

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004636

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023

NIBBLES

4456 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2600

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004788

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023

MCDONALD’S

3677 MARATHON CIR AUSTELL, GA 30106-6853

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004863

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023

PAPA JOHN’S

1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4868

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004881

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023

WHOAAA!!! BITES – BASE

705 S GORDON RD SW STE 117 MABLETON, GA 30126-5175

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005203

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023

WHOAAA!!! BITES – MOBILE

705 S GORDON RD SW STE 117 MABLETON, GA 30126-5175

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023

J.R. CRICKETS AUSTELL

4180 AUSTELL RD STE 130 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8242

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005634

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2023

DOMINO’S PIZZA #5744

6274 MABLETON PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000123

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023

STARBUCKS COFFEE #8530

3103 COBB PKWY NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1005

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8641

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023

STARBUCKS AT TARGET – T-2091

3378 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8358

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15864

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023

NIGHT OWL PIZZA

1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 120 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4506

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002482

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023

STERLING ESTATES OF WEST COBB – DINING ROOM

3165 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002067

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023

CARRABBA’S ITALIAN GRILL #1102

1160 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25196

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023

WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #2

2460 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5130

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023

KALE ME CRAZY – WEST COBB

3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 450 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1676

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003101

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023

PARK STREET ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

105 PARK ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2324

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004012

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL

3359 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3940

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004740

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023

VIVA CHICKEN

1131 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005229

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023

PAIGE’S BISTRO

2523 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3541

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005374

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023

!!WR SOCIAL HOUSE

25 N PARK SQ MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006226

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-16-2023

STARBUCKS COFFEE #2968

1025 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 510 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8531

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13711

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

VFW POST 5408

4764 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15951C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

CAFE CITY VIEW

3330 CUMBERLAND BLVD ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001895

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL

4500 DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2802

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

!!EGGS UP GRILL

1355 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 227-229 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1351

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005775

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023

J BUFFALO WINGS

2580 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8642

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005795

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-13-2023