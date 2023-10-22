Hot Topics

Christmas light show synchronized to music comes to Jim Miller Park

Cobb PARKS is inaugurating a new Christmas event in Jim Miller Park and Event Center beginning November 17, 2023 and continuing through January 7 2024.

It’s Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland, a drive-through light show, synchronized to music.

The park and event center is located at 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta.


According to the county’s news release for the show:

“Open nightly November 17, 2023, through January 7, 2024, cutting-edge technology and timeless holiday charm create an unforgettable experience. 

“From the comfort of your vehicle, take a magical journey through custom-built light displays perfectly synchronized to the merry melodies of Christmas.

“This dynamic show features a 300-foot RGB tunnel that surrounds you in a kaleidoscope of colors, 50-foot sparkling Christmas trees, towering walls of lights, and much more! 

“Also, along the tour, you’ll see how the elves, reindeer, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus live at the bustling North Pole. From toy making to reindeer flight school, stilt walking, and yoga, these giant displays will have your whole crew engaged in preparation for the big day.”

After driving through the light show, visitors can visit Santa’s Village inside the Jim Miller Event Center, where there will be “ice tubing slide, inflatables, photo ops, attractions for kids and families, delicious food, tasty treats, and even the jolliest man, Santa Claus, available for visits and photos.”

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland has been operating for 20 years, and the company describes itself as a pioneer in the field of music-synchronized light shows.  In addition to the show in Marietta, the company will operate shows in seven other cities.

