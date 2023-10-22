Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, October 22, 2023

Cobb weather October 22: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling October 22, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, October 22, 2023, with a high near 72 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 48 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with September 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMaximum TemperatureMinimum TemparatureAverage TemperatureDepature from normPrecipitation
2023-09-018573790.70
2023-09-02836875.5-2.60
2023-09-03876777-10
2023-09-049169802.20
2023-09-059072813.40
2023-09-069173824.60
2023-09-079274835.80
2023-09-08866676-10
2023-09-09866977.50.8T
2023-09-108967781.5T
2023-09-11937081.55.20
2023-09-12937282.56.5T
2023-09-138571782.20.19
2023-09-14817075.500.09
2023-09-15746871-4.30.03
2023-09-16716668.5-6.50.46
2023-09-17826674-0.70.52
2023-09-18816171-3.50
2023-09-19836272.5-1.70
2023-09-20816472.5-1.40
2023-09-21836674.50.90
2023-09-228266740.70
2023-09-23866173.50.50
2023-09-248660730.40
2023-09-25896275.53.20
2023-09-26847177.55.50
2023-09-27756570-1.70
2023-09-28786169.5-1.80
2023-09-29866374.53.50
2023-09-308765765.40

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, October 22, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM7288 in 194150 in 1890
Min TemperatureM5266 in 198433 in 1976
Avg TemperatureM62.376.0 in 194144.0 in 1898
PrecipitationM0.103.21 in 19450.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20220.0 in 2022
Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M421 in 18980 in 2021
CDD (base 65)M211 in 19410 in 2022
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature74.776.083.3 in 194165.7 in 1885
Avg Min Temperature56.056.763.4 in 187947.1 in 1974
Avg Temperature65.466.472.2 in 188458.0 in 1885
Total Precipitation1.782.349.81 in 19950.00 in 1987
Total Snowfall0.00.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth00 in 20230 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)5347157 in 19646 in 1962
Total CDD (base 65)6777173 in 20183 in 1885
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature77.876.078.6 in 201969.8 in 1885
Avg Min Temperature59.356.959.9 in 201951.0 in 1940
Avg Temperature68.666.569.2 in 201961.7 in 1940
Total Precipitation35.3540.9459.57 in 19290.98 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.0T in 20010.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)0T in 19420 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)5352182 in 18887 in 1941
Total CDD (since Jan 1)218220272629 in 201932 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-21
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-21
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-10-21
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-21
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-21

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

Wildfire Risk Is Soaring For Low-Income, Elderly And Other Vulnerable Populations In California, Washington And Oregon

More Cities Address ‘Shade Deserts’ as Extreme Heat Triggers Health Issues

Geoengineering sounds like a quick climate fix, but without more research and guardrails, it’s a costly gamble − with potentially harmful results

As climate change warms rivers, they are running out of breath – and so could the plants and animals they harbor

Looking for a US ‘climate haven’ away from heat and disaster risks? Good luck finding one

Extreme Heat Is Particularly Hard On Older Adults, And An Aging Population And Climate Change Are Putting Ever More People At Risk

How Climate Change Intensifies The Water Cycle, Fueling Extreme Rainfall And Flooding – The Northeast Deluge Was Just The Latest

KSU Professor Awarded NSF Grant To Study Effects Of Climate Change On Farming Communities In Iceland And Greenland

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

