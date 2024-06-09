Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 31 to June 6

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #777

4400 BROWNSVILLE RD STE 110 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8902

Permit Number: 1-24946

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2024

ASIAN EXPRESS

4880 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Number: FSP-033-002119

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2024

SUBURBAN TAP

1318 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2724

Permit Number: .1-3394

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2024

JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA

4880 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 155 MARIETTA, GA 30068-5612

Permit Number: 1-12967

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2024

WENDY’S #90

2808 SPRING RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3028

Permit Number: FSP-033-002781

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2024

AMERICAN DELI

2745 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 128 MARIETTA, GA 30066-4327

Permit Number: FSP-033-006303

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2024

!!PLANTBAED CAFE

4338 PACES FERRY RD STE 108 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6242

Permit Number: FSP-033-006512

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2024

!!MARIETTA FUSION PIZZA (HALAL)

3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 124 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430

Permit Number: FSP-033-006575

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2024

TACO BELL #4026

1906 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4504

Permit Number: .1-2273

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2024

OVER LOOK CAFE

2849 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3769

Permit Number: FSP-033-000621

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2024

MIYAKO HIBACHI SUSHI & STEAKHOUSE

1025 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 408-410 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8513

Permit Number: 1-22588

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2024

PRUITTHEALTH – AUSTELL

1700 MULKEY RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1116

Permit Number: .1-1970

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2024

WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #35

2995 ATLANTA RD UNIT A-160 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Number: FSP-033-001077

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2024

MICHOACANA GOURMET

400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 126 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4951

Permit Number: FSP-033-005295

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2024

!!DUNKIN DONUTS #302925

3300 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4118

Permit Number: FSP-033-005436

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2024

REVIVE COFFEE, ESPRESSO & TEA

1680 SPRING RD SE STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080-6110

Permit Number: 1-23108

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2024

FLOYD WINGS & GRILL

5395 FLOYD RD SW STE 118 MABLETON, GA 30126-2270

Permit Number: FSP-033-001084

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2024

TOKYO SUSHI & STEAKHOUSE

4624 CAMP HIGHLAND RD SE STE 700 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4918

Permit Number: FSP-033-001479

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2024

IHOP #4483

1870 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1246

Permit Number: .1-8292

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2024

FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES

1757 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1251

Permit Number: FSP-033-004290

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2024

EATALIANO KITCHEN PIZZA BAR

900 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1040 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3960

Permit Number: FSP-033-004721

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2024

!!ATAMI SUSHI & GRILL

3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 290 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Number: FSP-033-006263

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2024

MEZZA LUNA PASTA & SEAFOOD

1669 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3779

Permit Number: FSP-033-000897

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2024

FLAMES INDIAN GRILL

3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 128 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430

Permit Number: FSP-033-003343

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2024

MAMBO ITALIANO

2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 240 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7211

Permit Number: FSP-033-003593

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2024

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – AUSTELL #3501

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 101 AUSTELL, GA 30106-0004

Permit Number: FSP-033-004001

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2024

!!ROUND TRIP BREWING COMPANY

4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1600 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8133

Permit Number: FSP-033-006315

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2024

2024 FUN BOX AT CUMBERLAND MALL- 4

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Number: FSP-033-006357

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2024

