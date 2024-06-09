Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 31 to June 6

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #777
- 4400 BROWNSVILLE RD STE 110 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8902
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24946
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2024
ASIAN EXPRESS
- 4880 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002119
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2024
SUBURBAN TAP
- 1318 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2724
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3394
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2024
JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA
- 4880 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 155 MARIETTA, GA 30068-5612
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12967
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2024
WENDY’S #90
- 2808 SPRING RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3028
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002781
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2024
AMERICAN DELI
- 2745 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 128 MARIETTA, GA 30066-4327
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006303
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2024
!!PLANTBAED CAFE
- 4338 PACES FERRY RD STE 108 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6242
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006512
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2024
!!MARIETTA FUSION PIZZA (HALAL)
- 3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 124 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006575
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 06-05-2024
TACO BELL #4026
- 1906 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4504
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2273
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2024
OVER LOOK CAFE
- 2849 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3769
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000621
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2024
MIYAKO HIBACHI SUSHI & STEAKHOUSE
- 1025 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 408-410 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8513
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22588
- Last Inspection Score: 71
- Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2024
PRUITTHEALTH – AUSTELL
- 1700 MULKEY RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1116
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-1970
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2024
WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #35
- 2995 ATLANTA RD UNIT A-160 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001077
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2024
MICHOACANA GOURMET
- 400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 126 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4951
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005295
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2024
!!DUNKIN DONUTS #302925
- 3300 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4118
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005436
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 06-04-2024
REVIVE COFFEE, ESPRESSO & TEA
- 1680 SPRING RD SE STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080-6110
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23108
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2024
FLOYD WINGS & GRILL
- 5395 FLOYD RD SW STE 118 MABLETON, GA 30126-2270
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001084
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2024
TOKYO SUSHI & STEAKHOUSE
- 4624 CAMP HIGHLAND RD SE STE 700 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4918
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001479
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2024
IHOP #4483
- 1870 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1246
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8292
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2024
FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES
- 1757 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1251
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004290
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2024
EATALIANO KITCHEN PIZZA BAR
- 900 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1040 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3960
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004721
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2024
!!ATAMI SUSHI & GRILL
- 3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 290 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006263
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-03-2024
MEZZA LUNA PASTA & SEAFOOD
- 1669 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3779
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000897
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2024
FLAMES INDIAN GRILL
- 3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 128 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003343
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2024
MAMBO ITALIANO
- 2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 240 ATLANTA, GA 30339-7211
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003593
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2024
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – AUSTELL #3501
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 101 AUSTELL, GA 30106-0004
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004001
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2024
!!ROUND TRIP BREWING COMPANY
- 4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1600 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8133
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006315
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2024
2024 FUN BOX AT CUMBERLAND MALL- 4
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006357
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2024
!!SOLAR SLICE
- 497 COBB PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-9216
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006455
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-31-2024