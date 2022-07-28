Marietta History Center to present talk by Christa McCay on cemetery preservation

Christa McCay, M.H.P. (Master of Heritage Preservation) will give a talk on cemetery preservation as part of the Marietta History Center‘s On Doing History lecture series.

McCay has worked for the Marietta History Center for over 18 years, and is currently the Collections Manager.

She earned her M.H.P. from Georgia State University in 2006.

For more information, read the announcement from the City of Marietta website, reprinted below:

MARIETTA – Marietta History Center continues its On Doing History program, that introduces our guests to a variety of ways people “do” history. Those who work in the fields of history include cemetery preservationists, genealogists, archaeologists, documentarians, archivists, curators, oral historians, historic preservationists, and just plain old historians, among others! This series will provide an opportunity to learn from and ask questions of the experts in this field. Guests will leave with expert advice on how to apply this field to their own lives.

Our next speaker, Christa McCay, M. H. P. works as the Collections Manager of the Marietta History Center. She has over the past 18 years of her career, cared for Marietta and Cobb County’s history. Learn about the research, methods, and preservation efforts that Mrs. McCay has been involved in at the Marietta City Cemetery. Starting with her popular, Touchstones to the Past: City Cemetery Walking Tours and continuing with Tombstone Cleaning Workshops.

When: August 13th, 2022, at 2:00 pm

Where: Marietta History Center

1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060

Cost (In-Person): Free for Museum Members & $10 for not yet members. You can purchase tickets online (MariettaHistory.org) or at the door. Members also receive a 20% discount in the Museum Store!

Virtual Option: MHC has a virtual option to attend, and this option is purchased ONLY through Facebook (FB) as well as viewed through FB. If you are a member, please message or call the MHC limited virtual spots for Members (770-794-5710)

Future On Doing History Dates:

October 1st, 2:00pm: Architectural Historian Marietta Monaghan, PHD, Lecturer of Architecture

College of Architecture and Construction Management, Kennesaw State University

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center, located in the historic Kennesaw House building, has been open since 1996. The exhibits are on the second floor of the building.

The MHC website describes the history of the building (paraphrased below):

Originally built as a cotton warehouse by John Glover in 1845, the building was remodeled by Dix Fletcher to become the Fletcher House Hotel in 1855.

During the Civil War the hotel temporarily served as a makeshift hospital and morgue. For this reason, the building has become the subject of many stories and local ghost folklore. This notoriety has led to appearances on CNN, The History Channel and PBS.

The building was originally four stories high, but the top floor caught fire during the Civil War and was never rebuilt.

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to Marietta Square.