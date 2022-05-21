Marietta History Center to feature talk by Stephanie L. Cherry-Farmer June 11

The City of Marietta posted the following notice about a presentation by Stephanie L. Cherry-Farmer, the National Register and Survey Program Manager at the Georgia Historic Preservation Division, to be held June 11th, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Marietta History Center:

Please join the Marietta History Center at this first in a new series of presentations. On Doing History will introduce our guests to a variety of ways people “do” history. Those who work in the fields of history include cemetery preservationists, genealogists, archaeologists, documentarians, archivists, curators, oral historians, historic preservationists, and just plain old historians, among others! This series will provide an opportunity to learn from and ask questions of the experts in this field. Guests will leave with expert advice on how to apply this field to their own lives. The Marietta History Center June On Doing History is with Stephanie L. Cherry-Farmer, MHP as she talks about her work as the National Register and Survey Program Manager at the Georgia Historic Preservation Division. Stephanie L. Cherry-Farmer joined the staff of the Georgia Historic Preservation Division (HPD) in 2013. As the National Register and Survey Program Manager, she manages the division’s National Register Program, the team of HPD staff responsible for creating the state and nation’s in-perpetuity archive of Georgia’s significant historic resources via listing in the Georgia and National Registers of Historic Places. As the touchstone standard whereby resources are determined “historic,” the National Register program also facilitates tax-incentive supported rehabilitation and Environmental Review eligibility analysis. Stephanie also oversees HPD’s survey program, coordinating diverse efforts to inventory and plan for historic resources statewide.

The entry fee is $10 for not-yet-members and free for Museum members. Museum members also receive a 20% discount in the Museum Store!

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center, located in the historic Kennesaw House building, has been open since 1996. The exhibits are on the second floor of the building.

The MHC website describes the history of the building (paraphrased below):

Originally built as a cotton warehouse by John Glover in 1845, the building was remodeled by Dix Fletcher to become the Fletcher House Hotel in 1855.

During the Civil War the hotel temporarily served as a makeshift hospital and morgue. For this reason, the building has become the subject of many stories and local ghost folklore. This notoriety has led to appearances on CNN, The History Channel and PBS.

The building was originally four stories high, but the top floor caught fire during the Civil War and was never rebuilt.

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to Marietta Square.