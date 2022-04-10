Marietta History Center features “Bugs & Flowers” Pop-In, April 16

The Marietta History Center continues its Pop-In events featuring family-oriented themed activities and crafts with “Bugs & Flowers,” a fitting theme for early spring.

The City of Marietta posted the following details on their website:

MARIETTA – The Marietta History Center will be hosting its monthly Pop-In event on Saturday, April 16th from 10:30am-3:30pm. Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the museum through themed activities and crafts. Join us in, April for crafts and activities geared towards Bugs & Flowers, currently these will be around the galleries so families may enjoy them as they tour the in the museum. Our “Bugs & Flower” crafts are included with admission! This month we are lucky to have Our Giving Garden joining us to share information and a fun activity about our local pollinators. When: April 16th, 2022 Advertisement 10:30am-3:30pm Where: Marietta History Center 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060 Cost: FREE admission due to a private donation The Museum uses ordinary objects to tell the extraordinary stories of Marietta and Cobb County. Current temporary exhibits includes: Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence which is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery. This project received support from the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative. “Marietta 1899: Color Captured in Black & White.”

