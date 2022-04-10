Hot Topics

Letter to the Editor: What would change the county forever: Lost Mountain cityhood or the Uniform Code?

TOPICS:
Quill pan and ink in article about absentee ballots

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 10, 2022

By Fred Beloin

To the Editor:

You posit that cityhood movements could change the face of Cobb County forever.

Hypothetically, if those new cities adopted Cobb’s current zoning code, while the county adopted a new unified code, which changes that Chair Cupid has discussed in her State of the County, would cityhood actually preserve  the county or change the face of it? Can you tell me what is in this new Unified Code? To what extent will it change the face of the county?

Advertisement

Aside from Chair Cupid’s comments, what do any of us know about the major changes to be wrought by this stealthy, Unified Code? How do we know whether such a Unified Code will allow for the preservation of our largely suburban character when we do not know what is in it and there is apparently a refusal to state that it is to be designed to protect that character, per Ron Sifen’s statements?  

I ask these questions purely in an individual capacity, of course, though I question your inference that it is cityhood that would change the face of the County.   

Fred Beloin is a 37-year resident of Cobb County

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Letter to the Editor: What would change the county forever: Lost Mountain cityhood or the Uniform Code?"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.