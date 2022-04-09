Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday April 10

According to the report from the National Weather Service, it will be warmer here in Cobb County Sunday with a high near 72 degrees and sunny skies.
7-day forecast
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
March 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area
|Date
|High
|Low
|Average
|Departure from norm
|Precipitation
|2022-03-01
|69
|42
|55.5
|3.6
|0.00
|2022-03-02
|78
|47
|62.5
|10.3
|0.00
|2022-03-03
|80
|51
|65.5
|13.1
|0.00
|2022-03-04
|77
|53
|65.0
|12.3
|0.00
|2022-03-05
|78
|51
|64.5
|11.6
|0.00
|2022-03-06
|80
|58
|69.0
|15.8
|0.00
|2022-03-07
|75
|55
|65.0
|11.6
|0.15
|2022-03-08
|55
|46
|50.5
|-3.2
|1.16
|2022-03-09
|57
|49
|53.0
|-0.9
|0.45
|2022-03-10
|68
|46
|57.0
|2.8
|0.00
|2022-03-11
|59
|48
|53.5
|-0.9
|T
|2022-03-12
|54
|28
|41.0
|-13.6
|1.07
|2022-03-13
|55
|25
|40.0
|-14.9
|0.00
|2022-03-14
|66
|37
|51.5
|-3.6
|0.00
|2022-03-15
|68
|48
|58.0
|2.6
|0.32
|2022-03-16
|65
|53
|59.0
|3.4
|0.97
|2022-03-17
|74
|49
|61.5
|5.6
|0.00
|2022-03-18
|60
|53
|56.5
|0.4
|0.77
|2022-03-19
|67
|48
|57.5
|1.2
|T
|2022-03-20
|69
|41
|55.0
|-1.6
|0.00
|2022-03-21
|73
|44
|58.5
|1.7
|0.00
|2022-03-22
|76
|51
|63.5
|6.4
|T
|2022-03-23
|77
|58
|67.5
|10.2
|0.52
|2022-03-24
|68
|46
|57.0
|-0.5
|0.00
|2022-03-25
|63
|47
|55.0
|-2.8
|0.00
|2022-03-26
|65
|46
|55.5
|-2.5
|0.00
|2022-03-27
|65
|43
|54.0
|-4.3
|0.00
|2022-03-28
|67
|42
|54.5
|-4.0
|0.00
|2022-03-29
|75
|51
|63.0
|4.3
|0.00
|2022-03-30
|83
|55
|69.0
|10.0
|0.00
|2022-03-31
|73
|53
|63.0
|3.8
|0.65
|Sum
|2139
|1464
|–
|–
|6.06
|Average
|69.0
|47.2
|58.1
|2.5
|–
|Normal
|65.9
|45.3
|55.6
|–
|4.68
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.
Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.
Be the first to comment on "Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday April 10"