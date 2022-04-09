Workshop on how to organize your photos at the Sewell Mill Library and Arts Center

Are you overwhelmed with the digital photos scattered across multiple devices? The Sewell Mill Library and Arts Center branch of the Cobb Public Library has a workshop to help you dig out from under the virtual piles of images.

The following details were posted on the Cobb County Facebook page:

Time to declutter and organize all the photos on your phone, computer, and other devices. Discuss digital filing, archiving and more at a new workshop, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, April 23, at Sewell Mill Library and Arts Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta. Come join us in “What Do I Do with All These Photos?” to learn to take control of storing your photos and how to organize them. $25 fee. Course code: 26284. Sign up today at http://CobbCounty.org/SewellMill#CobbCobb Public LibraryParks#CobbArts

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

