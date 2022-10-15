Marietta History Center hosts KSU’s “Voices from the Great War”

The Marietta History Center (MHC) is hosting “Voices from the Great War,” a temporary traveling exhibit from Kennesaw State University’s Museum of History and Holocaust Education.

The exhibit features the stories of people who experienced World War I.

It opened at MHC on October 11, and will continue through Saturday, November 12.

The MHC is located at 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060, on the railroad tracks adjacent to the western edge of Marietta Square.

The cost is $7 per adult, $5 for seniors and students, and free for children under 5 and those with a military ID. The exhibit is included with a regular admission ticket.

A detailed description of the event is on the City of Marietta website , excerpted below:

“MARIETTA – This fall the Marietta History Center continues its series of traveling exhibits from Kennesaw State University’s Museum of History and Holocaust Education. The last temporary exhibit, in the series, will be “Voices From the Great War.”

“Voices From the Great War is an eight-panel traveling exhibition about World War I. It explores the history of World War I, told through the voices of individuals who experienced it. These diverse perspectives provide insights into a war that shattered expectations and propelled the world into the modern era.

“Voices from the Great War was curated by MHHE staff and Public History students at Kennesaw State University. This last exhibit in the series will be on display at the MHC from Tuesday, October, 11th through Saturday, November 12th. For more information on this exhibit: https://historymuseum.kennesaw.edu/exhibitions/traveling/great-war.php”

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to the western edge of Marietta Square, and facing the railroad tracks.

The center is housed in the Kennesaw House, which was at various times a cotton warehouse, a hotel, and a Civil War morgue and hospital.

The museum began in 1996, and became an official entity of the City of Marietta in 2018.

The current staff is:

Amy Reed – Museum Director

Christa McCay – Collections Manager

Anna Monroe – Museum Assistant

Nikolas Kekel – Museum Assistant