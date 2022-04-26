“Remember When Club” returns to the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center has revived the “Remember When Club,” that was shut down due to the pandemic. The format is a panel discussion with people with a direct connection with a notable event in Cobb County history.

For more information, read the announcement below, reprinted from the City of Marietta website:

MARIETTA – For years, The Remember When Club has discussed different topics each month with a panel of guests who conversed on their shared memories. Previous panelists have included Six Flags employees, Lemon Street Alumni, former fire and police officers, those with special connections to the Atherton’s Drug Store explosion and dozens more. As with many programs, the pandemic shut this down in 2019.

We are very excited to announce that this fascinating, personal look into Cobb County history is returning in May of 2022. As a twist on the traditional panel format, this year we have invited private collectors of local history artifacts to share with us what they own and the stories behind them!

Join us on May 6th at 11:00 am as we see and hear about the private collection of Lewis and Andrew Bramlett. For the past two decades, the Bramlett Family has collected items relating to two of the defining moments of Cobb County history: The Battle of Kennesaw Mountain and the Great Locomotive Chase. The Bramlett’s collection of memorabilia from after the war shows how, in the years and decades after they took place, these two moments became some of the most easily recognizable events of our area’s past.

The Club has traditionally encouraged the audience to participate by sharing their memories as well. In our Collectors’ Edition, we also welcome guests to bring a collection item of their own for a small show and tell at the end.

When: May 6th at 11:00 am

Where: Marietta History Center, 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060

Cost: FREE for MHC Members, $10 for Not-Yet-Members