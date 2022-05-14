Marietta History Center features a military appreciation Pop-in event

The following announcement about the Marietta History Center‘s monthly Pop-in for May was posted on the City of Marietta website:
MARIETTA – The Marietta History Center will be hosting its monthly Pop-In event on Saturday, May 21st from 10:30am-3:30pm. Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the museum through themed activities and crafts. Join us in, May for crafts and activities geared towards the military. Crafts and activities are spread throughout the galleries for families to enjoy as they tour.
When: May 21st, 2022
10:30am-3:30pm
Where: Marietta History Center
1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060
Cost: FREE, due to a private donor!
The Museum uses ordinary objects to tell the extraordinary stories of Marietta and Cobb County. Current temporary exhibits includes: Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence which is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery. This project received support from the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative. “Marietta 1899: Color Captured in Black & White.”
