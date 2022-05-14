Cobb Chamber to host 2022 Small Business of the Year ceremony this Monday, May 16

The Cobb Chamber distributed the following press release about its upcoming Small Business of the Year ceremony, this Monday, May 16, at 8 a.m.:

WHO: Britt Fleck, 2022 Cobb Chamber Chairwoman Sharon Mason, President & CEO, Cobb Chamber Carley Vogul, Miss Cobb County Advertisement Kim Gresh, President, S.A. White Oil Company John Loud, President LOUD Security Systems, Inc. Drew Tonsmeire, Director, UGA Small Business Development Center WHAT: The Cobb Chamber will host its 2022 Small Business of the Year awards, presenting the 2022 Small Business of the Year, the 2022 Business to Watch, the 2022 Next Level of Excellence winner, and the 2022 Hall of Fame inductee. WHEN: Monday, May 16 at 8:00 a.m. WHERE: Coca Cola Roxy Theatre 800 Battery Ave., Suite 500 Atlanta, GA 30339 The Small Business of the Year awards were established to honor the important role that small businesses play in the Cobb community and the economy. For the 2022 competition, the Cobb Chamber will name the 2022 Small Business of the Year, the Top 20 Small Businesses of the Year, the Businesses to Watch – businesses that have launched three years ago or less – and the Next-Level of Excellence award. New for 2022, the Next-Level of Excellence award recognizes companies that have exceeded SBA size standards and are continuing to excel. Additionally, Croft & Associates, the 2021 Small Business of the Year, will be inducted into the Small Business Hall of Fame, joining an elite list of winners spanning over 30 years. For more information about the Marquee Monday event series, contact Jani Dix at jdix@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2335.



About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

