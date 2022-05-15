Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday May 15, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts mixed weather today here in Cobb County on Sunday March 15, 2022. We can expect patchy fog in the early morning, followed by partly sunny skies. Then after 5 p.m. the chances of showers and thunderstorms increases to 30 percent.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

April 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The climate report shows how much departure from the average temperatures a month has. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-04-01 67 48 57.5 -2.0 0.00 2022-04-02 69 48 58.5 -1.2 0.00 2022-04-03 70 48 59.0 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-04 76 48 62.0 1.8 0.00 2022-04-05 66 54 60.0 -0.4 2.18 2022-04-06 73 61 67.0 6.3 0.89 2022-04-07 70 51 60.5 -0.4 0.02 2022-04-08 59 45 52.0 -9.2 0.00 2022-04-09 57 41 49.0 -12.4 0.01 2022-04-10 74 38 56.0 -5.7 0.00 2022-04-11 71 50 60.5 -1.4 0.00 2022-04-12 82 57 69.5 7.3 0.00 2022-04-13 77 64 70.5 8.0 0.00 2022-04-14 77 56 66.5 3.8 0.12 2022-04-15 77 48 62.5 -0.5 0.00 2022-04-16 73 59 66.0 2.8 1.05 2022-04-17 73 60 66.5 3.0 T 2022-04-18 73 49 61.0 -2.8 0.01 2022-04-19 64 42 53.0 -11.0 0.00 2022-04-20 72 45 58.5 -5.8 0.00 2022-04-21 76 55 65.5 0.9 0.00 2022-04-22 82 58 70.0 5.2 0.00 2022-04-23 81 60 70.5 5.4 0.00 2022-04-24 80 60 70.0 4.6 0.00 2022-04-25 84 62 73.0 7.4 0.00 2022-04-26 72 56 64.0 -1.9 0.09 2022-04-27 77 47 62.0 -4.2 0.00 2022-04-28 78 53 65.5 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-29 80 57 68.5 1.8 0.00 2022-04-30 81 59 70.0 3.0 0.00 Sum 2211 1579 – – 4.37 Average 73.7 52.6 63.2 0.0 – Normal 73.8 52.5 63.2 – 3.81

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .