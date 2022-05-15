Cobb County, the DA’s office, and LiveSafe Resources collecting knitted or crocheted yarn squares for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Cobb County posted the following announcement to its website about a way Cobb residents can participate in World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and display their talents with yarn at the same time:

Cobb County Government together with the Cobb District Attorney’s Office and LiveSafe Resources are working on a Yarn Storm project in recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, 2022. We are accepting donations of knitted or crocheted 6-inch squares and 10-inch squares to represent our elders. All handcrafted items will be used to install yarn-covered displays for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15. These squares can be any color or design. All yarn crafted items must be received by Wednesday, June 8. Drop off your completed to squares to 100 Cherokee St. in Marietta. There will be a collection box located inside the building for your donations. Advertisement Other drop off locations include

• Cobb Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street, Marietta, GA 30064

• Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road, Smyrna, GA 30082

• N. Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street (inside Kennworth Park), Acworth, GA 30101

• Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, GA 30066

• W. Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Hwy, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Or you can mail your completed squares to Cobb County Communications Office, 100 Cherokee St, Suite 130, Marietta GA 30090. For additional information, please visit www.cobbcounty.org/WEAAD

About World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was started on June 15, 2006 by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization .

This year the day will be recognized on Wednesday June 15.

According to the site for WEAAD:

The purpose of WEAAD is to provide an opportunity for communities around the world to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older persons by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect.