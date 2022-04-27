Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday April 27

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday April 27 with a high in the mid-70s.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Wednesday

Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds.

Thursday

Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds, becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds.

Friday

Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday

Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Monday

Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

March 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-03-01 69 42 55.5 3.6 0.00 2022-03-02 78 47 62.5 10.3 0.00 2022-03-03 80 51 65.5 13.1 0.00 2022-03-04 77 53 65.0 12.3 0.00 2022-03-05 78 51 64.5 11.6 0.00 2022-03-06 80 58 69.0 15.8 0.00 2022-03-07 75 55 65.0 11.6 0.15 2022-03-08 55 46 50.5 -3.2 1.16 2022-03-09 57 49 53.0 -0.9 0.45 2022-03-10 68 46 57.0 2.8 0.00 2022-03-11 59 48 53.5 -0.9 T 2022-03-12 54 28 41.0 -13.6 1.07 2022-03-13 55 25 40.0 -14.9 0.00 2022-03-14 66 37 51.5 -3.6 0.00 2022-03-15 68 48 58.0 2.6 0.32 2022-03-16 65 53 59.0 3.4 0.97 2022-03-17 74 49 61.5 5.6 0.00 2022-03-18 60 53 56.5 0.4 0.77 2022-03-19 67 48 57.5 1.2 T 2022-03-20 69 41 55.0 -1.6 0.00 2022-03-21 73 44 58.5 1.7 0.00 2022-03-22 76 51 63.5 6.4 T 2022-03-23 77 58 67.5 10.2 0.52 2022-03-24 68 46 57.0 -0.5 0.00 2022-03-25 63 47 55.0 -2.8 0.00 2022-03-26 65 46 55.5 -2.5 0.00 2022-03-27 65 43 54.0 -4.3 0.00 2022-03-28 67 42 54.5 -4.0 0.00 2022-03-29 75 51 63.0 4.3 0.00 2022-03-30 83 55 69.0 10.0 0.00 2022-03-31 73 53 63.0 3.8 0.65 Sum 2139 1464 – – 6.06 Average 69.0 47.2 58.1 2.5 – Normal 65.9 45.3 55.6 – 4.68

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .