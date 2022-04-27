Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday April 27

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday April 27 with a high in the mid-70s.
7-day forecast
This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:
Wednesday
Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds.
Thursday
Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds, becoming south in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds.
Friday
Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
Saturday
Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday
Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
March 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area
|Date
|High
|Low
|Average
|Departure from norm
|Precipitation
|2022-03-01
|69
|42
|55.5
|3.6
|0.00
|2022-03-02
|78
|47
|62.5
|10.3
|0.00
|2022-03-03
|80
|51
|65.5
|13.1
|0.00
|2022-03-04
|77
|53
|65.0
|12.3
|0.00
|2022-03-05
|78
|51
|64.5
|11.6
|0.00
|2022-03-06
|80
|58
|69.0
|15.8
|0.00
|2022-03-07
|75
|55
|65.0
|11.6
|0.15
|2022-03-08
|55
|46
|50.5
|-3.2
|1.16
|2022-03-09
|57
|49
|53.0
|-0.9
|0.45
|2022-03-10
|68
|46
|57.0
|2.8
|0.00
|2022-03-11
|59
|48
|53.5
|-0.9
|T
|2022-03-12
|54
|28
|41.0
|-13.6
|1.07
|2022-03-13
|55
|25
|40.0
|-14.9
|0.00
|2022-03-14
|66
|37
|51.5
|-3.6
|0.00
|2022-03-15
|68
|48
|58.0
|2.6
|0.32
|2022-03-16
|65
|53
|59.0
|3.4
|0.97
|2022-03-17
|74
|49
|61.5
|5.6
|0.00
|2022-03-18
|60
|53
|56.5
|0.4
|0.77
|2022-03-19
|67
|48
|57.5
|1.2
|T
|2022-03-20
|69
|41
|55.0
|-1.6
|0.00
|2022-03-21
|73
|44
|58.5
|1.7
|0.00
|2022-03-22
|76
|51
|63.5
|6.4
|T
|2022-03-23
|77
|58
|67.5
|10.2
|0.52
|2022-03-24
|68
|46
|57.0
|-0.5
|0.00
|2022-03-25
|63
|47
|55.0
|-2.8
|0.00
|2022-03-26
|65
|46
|55.5
|-2.5
|0.00
|2022-03-27
|65
|43
|54.0
|-4.3
|0.00
|2022-03-28
|67
|42
|54.5
|-4.0
|0.00
|2022-03-29
|75
|51
|63.0
|4.3
|0.00
|2022-03-30
|83
|55
|69.0
|10.0
|0.00
|2022-03-31
|73
|53
|63.0
|3.8
|0.65
|Sum
|2139
|1464
|–
|–
|6.06
|Average
|69.0
|47.2
|58.1
|2.5
|–
|Normal
|65.9
|45.3
|55.6
|–
|4.68
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.
Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.
