Weather and Climate report for Cobb County: April 3

According to the report from the National Weather Service , it will be sunny today here in Cobb County with a high near 68 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today

Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

March climate summary for Atlanta area

Date High Low Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-03-01 69 42 55.5 3.6 0.00 2022-03-02 78 47 62.5 10.3 0.00 2022-03-03 80 51 65.5 13.1 0.00 2022-03-04 77 53 65.0 12.3 0.00 2022-03-05 78 51 64.5 11.6 0.00 2022-03-06 80 58 69.0 15.8 0.00 2022-03-07 75 55 65.0 11.6 0.15 2022-03-08 55 46 50.5 -3.2 1.16 2022-03-09 57 49 53.0 -0.9 0.45 2022-03-10 68 46 57.0 2.8 0.00 2022-03-11 59 48 53.5 -0.9 T 2022-03-12 54 28 41.0 -13.6 1.07 2022-03-13 55 25 40.0 -14.9 0.00 2022-03-14 66 37 51.5 -3.6 0.00 2022-03-15 68 48 58.0 2.6 0.32 2022-03-16 65 53 59.0 3.4 0.97 2022-03-17 74 49 61.5 5.6 0.00 2022-03-18 60 53 56.5 0.4 0.77 2022-03-19 67 48 57.5 1.2 T 2022-03-20 69 41 55.0 -1.6 0.00 2022-03-21 73 44 58.5 1.7 0.00 2022-03-22 76 51 63.5 6.4 T 2022-03-23 77 58 67.5 10.2 0.52 2022-03-24 68 46 57.0 -0.5 0.00 2022-03-25 63 47 55.0 -2.8 0.00 2022-03-26 65 46 55.5 -2.5 0.00 2022-03-27 65 43 54.0 -4.3 0.00 2022-03-28 67 42 54.5 -4.0 0.00 2022-03-29 75 51 63.0 4.3 0.00 2022-03-30 83 55 69.0 10.0 0.00 2022-03-31 73 53 63.0 3.8 0.65 Sum 2139 1464 – – 6.06 Average 69.0 47.2 58.1 2.5 – Normal 65.9 45.3 55.6 – 4.68

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .