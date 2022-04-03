Weather and Climate report for Cobb County: April 3

According to the report from the National Weather Service, it will be sunny today here in Cobb County with a high near 68 degrees.
7-day forecast
The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:
Today
Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
March climate summary for Atlanta area
|Date
|High
|Low
|Avg
|Departure from norm
|Precipitation
|2022-03-01
|69
|42
|55.5
|3.6
|0.00
|2022-03-02
|78
|47
|62.5
|10.3
|0.00
|2022-03-03
|80
|51
|65.5
|13.1
|0.00
|2022-03-04
|77
|53
|65.0
|12.3
|0.00
|2022-03-05
|78
|51
|64.5
|11.6
|0.00
|2022-03-06
|80
|58
|69.0
|15.8
|0.00
|2022-03-07
|75
|55
|65.0
|11.6
|0.15
|2022-03-08
|55
|46
|50.5
|-3.2
|1.16
|2022-03-09
|57
|49
|53.0
|-0.9
|0.45
|2022-03-10
|68
|46
|57.0
|2.8
|0.00
|2022-03-11
|59
|48
|53.5
|-0.9
|T
|2022-03-12
|54
|28
|41.0
|-13.6
|1.07
|2022-03-13
|55
|25
|40.0
|-14.9
|0.00
|2022-03-14
|66
|37
|51.5
|-3.6
|0.00
|2022-03-15
|68
|48
|58.0
|2.6
|0.32
|2022-03-16
|65
|53
|59.0
|3.4
|0.97
|2022-03-17
|74
|49
|61.5
|5.6
|0.00
|2022-03-18
|60
|53
|56.5
|0.4
|0.77
|2022-03-19
|67
|48
|57.5
|1.2
|T
|2022-03-20
|69
|41
|55.0
|-1.6
|0.00
|2022-03-21
|73
|44
|58.5
|1.7
|0.00
|2022-03-22
|76
|51
|63.5
|6.4
|T
|2022-03-23
|77
|58
|67.5
|10.2
|0.52
|2022-03-24
|68
|46
|57.0
|-0.5
|0.00
|2022-03-25
|63
|47
|55.0
|-2.8
|0.00
|2022-03-26
|65
|46
|55.5
|-2.5
|0.00
|2022-03-27
|65
|43
|54.0
|-4.3
|0.00
|2022-03-28
|67
|42
|54.5
|-4.0
|0.00
|2022-03-29
|75
|51
|63.0
|4.3
|0.00
|2022-03-30
|83
|55
|69.0
|10.0
|0.00
|2022-03-31
|73
|53
|63.0
|3.8
|0.65
|Sum
|2139
|1464
|–
|–
|6.06
|Average
|69.0
|47.2
|58.1
|2.5
|–
|Normal
|65.9
|45.3
|55.6
|–
|4.68
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.
Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.
