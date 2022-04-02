Events coming up soon at Cobb senior centers

There are a couple of interesting events coming up at Cobb senior centers soon.

One is a fun thing, the other is not so fun, but is useful information for managing your health care.

Freeman Poole will have a workshop on making patterns on boiled Easter eggs. The county posted the following to its Facebook account with the details:

Seniors, sign up to learn how to make the most beautifully and uniquely colored boiled eggs, 10am – 12pm, Thursday, April 14 at the Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt RoadSmyrna. Learn how to use vintage materials and soft cotton to dye designs on eggs. Presented by Atherton Place Senior Living.Free to attend. Registration is required 770-801-3400. Advertisement

The other is a workshop on Managing Your Medications. The county posted the following details:

Seniors: Take care of managing your medications by learning what questions to ask and how to receive additional help. Managing Your Medications will be held 10:30-11:30am, Wednesday, April 6 at the North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street (inside Kennworth Park), Acworth.You’ll also learn about the latest technology to address hearing loss. Presented by Cobb R.S.V.P. (Retired Senior Volunteer Program)Free. Registration is required at 770-975-7740

About Cobb County Senior Services

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships. Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.