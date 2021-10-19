Continuing 70s highs forecast for Cobb

According to this morning’s forecast from the National Weather Service, we can expect the high temperatures to be in the mid-to-low 70s F for the next seven days.

It should be sunny today, with a high of around 75.

Overnight lows will range from 50 degrees tonight to 61 degrees on Thursday.

The chance of rain is 20 percent on Wednesday, rises to 50 percent on Thursday, and drops back to 20 on Friday with clear skies forecast for the weekend.

There are no hazardous weather condition alerts at this time.

7-day forecast at Dobbins ARB in Marietta

The NWS forecasts the following for Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta:

Today Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.