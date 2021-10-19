Cobb County School District ties for 6th place on ACT statewide scores

The Cobb County School District tied with the Pickens County School District to rank 6th place on the Average Composite ACT test scores, trailing only Buford City Schools and Decatur City Schools.

Here are the top ten districts in the state:

District Name Avg Comp City Schools of Decatur 26.5 Forsyth County School District 25.4 Fulton County School District 25.3 Buford City School District 24.8 Oconee County School District 24.4 Cobb County School District 24.3 Pickens County School District 24.3 Fayette County School District 24.1 Columbia County School District 24 Gwinnett County Public School District 23.7

The Cobb County School District, in a press release, summarized the performances of the schools in the district:

Walton and Wheeler High School students posted the highest scores—27.6 and 27.1, respectively. Eight schools increased their ACT score by at least 1 point compared to 2020: Wheeler High School (2.4), Sprayberry High School (1.6), Pebblebrook High School (1.4), South Cobb High School (1.2), Kennesaw Mountain High School (1.2), Campbell High School (1.1), North Cobb High School (1.1). Three schools achieved a 2-point gain on a subject-area test, including Wheeler High School, which saw improvements in four subjects: English, 2.6; Math, 2.7; Reading, 2.1; and Science, 2.2. Pebblebrook High School students saw a gain of 2.1 points in Reading, and Sprayberry High School’s score increased by 2.3 points in Science.

What is the ACT test?

The ACT test is a standardized test administered by ACT, Inc. It is used by the admission departments of the majority of colleges and universities to rank students for admission decision-making.

ACT, Inc. describes the test as follows:

The ACT contains four multiple-choice tests—English, mathematics, reading, and science—and an optional writing test. These tests are designed to measure skills that are most important for success in postsecondary education and that are acquired in secondary education. The score range for each of the four multiple-choice tests is 1–36. The Composite score is the average of the four test scores rounded to the nearest whole number.