Cobb Board of Commissioners approve 22 townhomes and daycare on Powder Springs Road

At their monthly zoning meeting this morning the Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved an application that will allow the construction of a townhome community with 22 units and a daycare center on Powder Springs Road at Pair Road.

The property is currently an undeveloped wooded lot, and is in District 4, represented by Monique Sheffield.

The case, Z-54, had been held for 30 days at last month’s Planning Commission meeting at the request of Michael Hughes, the planning commissioner for the district, in order to discuss further stipulations with the applicant.

During that planning commission meeting, a neighbor from the nearby Horseshoe Bend community expressed concern that there were no provisions for a condo association responsible for repairs and maintenance in the application.

The applicant was Chuck Owuzo, who presented the new site plan to the commissioners.

Owuzo said the original request was for 24 townhomes, but after speaking with Commissioner Sheffield it was decided to remove two of the homes to provide more greenspace.

He said that an HOA would be formed to deal with maintenance issues.

The townhome exteriors will be a mix of brick and Hardiplank, Owuzo said. Each house will have two parking spaces and will be three to four bedrooms.

When Owuzo ended his presentation Commissioner Sheffield asked where the mail kiosk would be placed.

Owuso showed the placement at the end of the block of buildings, but said since two townhomes would be removed, he considered moving them to between the blocks of townhomes.

Sheffield said that might not be feasible because it might back up traffic with people picking up their mail.

Sheffield presented a list of stipulations, including that the detention pond on the property be of adequate size to prevent storm management problems in the adjacent Horseshoe Bend community.

She also said that staff had recommended deletion to RA-5, which would have allowed only 20 townhomes, but that her motion would be to delete to RA-6 so that Owuzo could build 22 homes.

With that she made a motion to approve with a list of stipulations.

The motion passed 4-1 with opposition from District 1 Commissioner Keli Gambrill.