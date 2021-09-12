Cobb Planning Commission delays decision on rezoning for multifamily units on Powder Springs Road

At its September 7, 2021 zoning hearing Tuesday, the Cobb County Planning Commission voted to hold a decision for 30 days on a request to rezone a property located on the east side of Powder Springs Road and the northeast side of Pair Road in commission District 4.

Planning Commissioner Michael Hughes, who represents Disctrict 4 on the Planning Commission, requested the delayed decision to allow time to talk further with the applicant and work up a list of stipulations.

The applicant is Chuck Owuzo. The requested rezoning would allow him to build a townhome community. The original request was for RM-5 and NRC for the purpose of the townhomes and retail space, but the applicant changed the request to RM-8 and dropped the retail component before last Tuesday’s hearing.

The case was Z-54-2021.

The property is currently an undeveloped wooded lot.

Owuzo’s presentation was brief, and he outlined a few of the changes that had been made since the case was last continued, including the omission of the retail component that was part of the original site plan.

Charlotte Perry, a neighbor of the property in the Horseshoe Bend community, spoke in opposition to the rezoning. Two concerns she raised were increased traffic from the townhomes, and the lack of provisions for a condo association to establish who’s responsible for maintenance and upkeep of the units.

She said that neighbors in another subdivision adjacent to the property had expressed concerns of water runoff.

Commissioner Hughes said that he wanted time to speak with the applicant further and to draw up a list of stipulations, including both a requirement for a condo association, and a cap on the number of rental units that are allowable.

Hughes made the motion to continue the case until the October Planning Commission meeting, and it passed 5-0.