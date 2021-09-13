Marietta and the Marietta Kiwanis to host 17th annual Veterans Day Parade

The City of Marietta announced on the city’s website that applications are now open to participate in the City of Marietta and the Kiwanis Club of Marietta’s 17th Annual Veterans Day Parade, Thursday, November 11th at Marietta Square.

You can fill out the registration form and apply to participate in the parade at this link.

The parade will begin at the Roswell Street Baptist Church at 11 a.m. and march up towards the Marietta Square and back down Lawrence Street.

About the Kiwanis Club of Marietta

The Kiwanis Club of Marietta gives the following account of its history on its website:

Early in 1930, a group of Marietta business and professional men became interested in organizing a Kiwanis Club in the city. From its beginning in 1930 to the present, the Kiwanis Club of Marietta has been a strong service organization with a special outreach to children in our community. While membership was initially exclusively for men, membership became available to women beginning in 1987.

The service projects the club is now involved in include the Flag Project and the Field of Flags, Scholarships, Graduate Marietta, Veterans Day Parade, and the Special Olympics.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

