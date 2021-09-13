Marietta and the Marietta Kiwanis to host 17th annual Veterans Day Parade

The City of Marietta announced on the city’s website that applications are now open to participate in the City of Marietta and the Kiwanis Club of Marietta’s 17th Annual Veterans Day Parade, Thursday, November 11th at Marietta Square.
You can fill out the registration form and apply to participate in the parade at this link.
The parade will begin at the Roswell Street Baptist Church at 11 a.m. and march up towards the Marietta Square and back down Lawrence Street.
About the Kiwanis Club of Marietta
The Kiwanis Club of Marietta gives the following account of its history on its website:
Early in 1930, a group of Marietta business and professional men became interested in organizing a Kiwanis Club in the city. From its beginning in 1930 to the present, the Kiwanis Club of Marietta has been a strong service organization with a special outreach to children in our community. While membership was initially exclusively for men, membership became available to women beginning in 1987.
The service projects the club is now involved in include the Flag Project and the Field of Flags, Scholarships, Graduate Marietta, Veterans Day Parade, and the Special Olympics.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
Marietta city, Georgia
2019 Population Estimates
60,867
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income
$ 57,452
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent
14.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher
87.7 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent
18.1 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value
$ 287,600
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units
26,878
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms
10,501
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income
$ 36,894
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income
$ 29,239
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans
3,132
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription
84.9 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
