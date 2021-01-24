Kennesaw Valentine’s Dance Party modified for social distancing

One of the hardest things about the COVID-19 pandemic is the need to balance common sense safety with the need for holiday celebrations.

The City of Kennesaw‘s Parks & Recreation department has arrived at a solution for an upcoming holiday. It makes it possible to share the holiday spirit without putting your family at risk of serious illness or death.

Kennesaw has modified its annual Valentine’s Dance Party to meet the realities of the pandemic, with “Valentine’s Dance in a Box,” which includes features for organizing your own celebration at home.

The following news release from the city explains the dance, and how to participate:

Kennesaw, GA (January 22, 2021) — The City of Kennesaw’s Department of Parks & Recreation is putting a twist on their annual favorite “Valentine’s Dance Party!” New this year, participants will be able to pick-up all of the supplies needed for an at-home dance party with “Valentine’s Dance in a Box.” Kennesaw Parks & Rec will set the stage for friends & families to continue making memories at Valentine’s Day! Whether participants choose to stick with the dress attire or decide on something more causal, the night will be the participants’ to create. Box contents will include craft, Valentine’s cards, small dessert box, playlist for your family and more! Registration for Valentine’s Dance in a Box is currently open through February 5, 2021. Cost is $10 per box, and quantities are limited. Registration is available at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTEzODY0OTY Boxes will be available for curbside pick-up on Thursday, February 11, and Friday, February 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Ben Robertson Community Center. During that time, pre-registered families will pick up their special Valentine’s Dance in a Box filled with several items for their own party!