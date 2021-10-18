Interested in doing business with Cobb County? Virtual Lunch-n-Learn this Wednesday

If you have a business and are interested in selling your goods or services to Cobb County, you’ll want to check out the following free webinar (information reprinted from the Cobb County website):
Cobb County Purchasing Department and Department of Public Safety – E911 Emergency Communications Center will be hosting a “How to Do Business with Cobb County Government” webinar.
This month’s free informational webinar info session will highlight E911 Emergency Communications Center.
Event number: 2303 438 4635
Event password: COBB
Audio conference information
+1-415-655-0003 U.S. Toll
Global call-in numbers
Join from a video system or application
23034384635@cobbcounty.webex.com
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.
Please note: this is a virtual event and not being held at a physical location.
