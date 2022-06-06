Marietta History Center to host showings of Lemon Street Chronicles in celebration of Juneteenth

The Marietta History Center will host a showing of the four volumes of The Lemon Street Chronicles in the weeks leading up to Marietta’s Juneteenth celebration on June 18.

The showing is part of the Diverse Cobb programming from the MHC.

The announcement on the City of Marietta website describes Diverse Cobb as follows:

Diverse Cobb programming focuses on many facets of local black history with the goal of educating the community on overlooked, difficult, and complex topics.

And the MHC described The Lemon Street Chronicles as follows:

The Lemon Street Chronicles is a brand-new oral history series of interviews with Lemon Street High School alumni created by Tim Penn. The Lemon Street primary and high schools were the segregated schools for African Americans in Marietta and much of Cobb County until 1967. Copies of the Volume 1 DVD can also be purchased in the Museum Store for $15.

On the day of the Juneteenth celebration, entry to the museum will be free.

Here is more information on the showings:

Where: The Marietta History Center 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060 When: May 24th – June 18th, 2022 Lemon Street Chronicles film presentations Film Show Times: 10 am, 12 pm, 2 pm (run time is 1.5 hours) Saturday, June 18th, 2022 FREE ADMISSION: 10 am to 4 pm Cost: Film presentations are included FREE with paid museum admission! Admission is $7 Adults, $5 Seniors and Children, Age 5 and under are free. FREE admission all day on Juneteenth, Saturday, June 18th, 2022 Questions or want more info? Contact the Center at 770-794-5710 or check out our website at www.MariettaHistory.org.

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center, located in the historic Kennesaw House building, has been open since 1996. The exhibits are on the second floor of the building.

The MHC website describes the history of the building (paraphrased below):

Originally built as a cotton warehouse by John Glover in 1845, the building was remodeled by Dix Fletcher to become the Fletcher House Hotel in 1855.

During the Civil War the hotel temporarily served as a makeshift hospital and morgue. For this reason, the building has become the subject of many stories and local ghost folklore. This notoriety has led to appearances on CNN, The History Channel and PBS.

The building was originally four stories high, but the top floor caught fire during the Civil War and was never rebuilt.

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to Marietta Square.