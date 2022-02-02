Historian Thomas Scott to speak at Marietta History Center

If you have an active interest in the history of Cobb County you will probably be familiar with Dr. Thomas Scott.

He wrote Cobb County, Georgia, and the Origins of the Suburban South, and is professor emeritus of history at Kennesaw State University.

His most well-known work covers the history of the county from the turn of the last century, through the 1990s.

Scott will be featured in the first of a lectures series at the Marietta History Center entitled “On Doing History.”

The event and the series are described in detail on this announcement we’ve reprinted from the City of Marietta website:

MARIETTA – Please join the Marietta History Center at this first in a new series of presentations. On Doing History will introduce our guests to a variety of ways people “do” history. Those who work in the fields of history include cemetery preservationists, genealogists, archaeologists, documentarians, archivists, curators, oral historians, historic preservationists, and just plain old historians, among others! This series will provide an opportunity to learn from and ask questions of the experts in this field. Guests will leave with expert advice on how to apply this field to their own lives. Our first expert will be Dr. Thomas A. Scott. Dr. Scott is a professor emeritus of history. He taught at Kennesaw State University for 43 years prior to his retirement in 2011. Dr. Scott has led the KSU Oral History Project for many years and is the author of three books focusing on local and state history. Dr. Scott has completed and directed hundreds of interviews on Cobb County history, particularly within the historic black neighborhoods. When: February 12th, 2022, at 2:00 pm Where: Marietta History Center 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060 Cost: $10 for not-yet-members and free for Museum members. Museum members also receive a 20% discount in the Museum Store!

Future Presentations in the On Doing History series

Here are the future presentations in the On Doing History series from the Marietta History Center:

April 9th, 2:00 p.m.: Archival Preservation and Research with JoyEllen Williams, Special Collections Curator Museums, Archives, and Rare Books at Kennesaw State University

June 11th, 2:00 p.m.: Historic Preservation with Stephanie Cherry-Farmer, National Register and Survey Manager at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs

August 13th, 2:00 p.m.: Cemetery Preservation with Christa McCay, Collections Manager at the Marietta History Center, Historian for the Marietta City Cemetery

October 1st, 2:00 p.m.: Architectural Historian Marietta Monaghan, PHD, Lecturer of Architecture, College of Architecture and Construction Management, Kennesaw State University