Marietta History Center to host lecture by author Neely Young

On Thursday, June 22, a 6 p.m., the Marietta History Center will host an evening lecture featuring newspaper icon, journalist, historian and former CEO of Morris Newspaper Corporation, Southern Publishing Co. Neely Young.

Young will be speaking about his latest book, “Georgia Made: The Most Important Figures Who Shaped the State in the Twentieth Century,” which focuses on individuals whose efforts inspired positive change in the state of Georgia.

Young is known for his successful tenure as co-owner, former publisher and former editor-in-chief of the Georgia Trend Magazine.

His current book shines a light on the individuals responsible for the progress of the state of Georgia. From politicians to athletes, these individuals have worked to ensure the state’s economic and social growth.

Advertisement

The lecture will take place in the Marietta History Center, located at 1 Depot Street, adjacent to the rear of the west side of Marietta Square, along the railroad tracks.

The event is open to the public, and admission is $10 for nonmembers and free for museum members.

After the presentation, Young will sign copies of “Georgia Made,” which will be for sale. The Marietta History Center was established to foster curiosity in Marietta’s history and build community connections through compelling stories.

Currently, the center features a traveling photography exhibition highlighting Black Vietnam veterans from Georgia and “Marietta 1899: Color Captured in Black & White,” which was produced in-house at the Marietta History Center.

To learn more about the Marietta History Center, visit https://www.MariettaHistory.org.

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to the western edge of Marietta Square, and facing the railroad tracks.

The center is housed in the historic Kennesaw House, which was at various times a cotton warehouse, a hotel, and a Civil War morgue and hospital.

The museum began in 1996 and became an official entity of the City of Marietta in 2018.

The current staff is:

Amy Reed – Museum Director

Christa McCay – Collections Manager

Anna Monroe – Museum Assistant

Madeline Staubsl – Museum Assistant

For more information about the MHC, visit its website by following this link.