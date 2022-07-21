Marietta History Center to host Women’s Voices for Civil Rights exhibit

The Marietta History Center posted the following announcement to the City of Marietta webpage:

MARIETTA – This fall the Marietta History Center will continue its series of traveling exhibits from Kennesaw State University’s Museum of History and Holocaust Education. The first temporary exhibit, in the series, generously funded by a 2021 grant from the Breman Foundation of Atlanta, is “Women’s Voices for Civil Rights.” This eight-panel traveling exhibit celebrates women and girls who advocated for civil rights in the United States.

Featuring colorful illustrations by young female artists Scarlett Green and Julia Guevara, this exhibit is geared toward students as young as third grade. The exhibit includes profiles of civil rights advocates from the past, as well as more recent examples of activism, and it defines key vocabulary for students and teachers. We hope that visitors’ face-to-face encounters with this history will inspire them to learn more about the past and its significance today. This first exhibit in the series will be on display at the MHC from Thursday, August 11th through Thursday, September 8th. For more information on this exhibit: https://historymuseum.kennesaw.edu/exhibitions/traveling/womens-voices-civil-rights.php

The following temporary exhibits in this fall series from KSU’s Museum of History and Holocaust Education will be “The Tragedy of War: Japanese American Internment” & “Voices from the Great War”. More information to follow.

Advertisement

When: Thursday, August 11th through Thursday, September 8th

Where: Marietta History Center

1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060

Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Senior / Student, FREE for Children under 5 and those with a Military ID All temporary exhibits are included with regular admission.

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center, located in the historic Kennesaw House building, has been open since 1996. The exhibits are on the second floor of the building.

The MHC website describes the history of the building (paraphrased below):

Originally built as a cotton warehouse by John Glover in 1845, the building was remodeled by Dix Fletcher to become the Fletcher House Hotel in 1855.

During the Civil War the hotel temporarily served as a makeshift hospital and morgue. For this reason, the building has become the subject of many stories and local ghost folklore. This notoriety has led to appearances on CNN, The History Channel and PBS.

The building was originally four stories high, but the top floor caught fire during the Civil War and was never rebuilt.

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to Marietta Square.