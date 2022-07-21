Deadline tomorrow to register for Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton’s second State of the City

The City of Smyrna announced in a press release that registration for Mayor Derek Norton’s second State of the City Address closes tomorrow, Friday July 22, 2022. The event is sponsored by the Cobb Chamber and the City of Smyrna and is free for registered guests.

The address will be held Wednesday July 27 at 5:30 at the Smyrna Community Center.

Details, and a registration link, are in the press release reprinted below:

Mayor Norton delivers the 2022 STATE OF THE CITY on Wednesday., July 27 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center – 200 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna, Georgia 30080.

Advertisement

In his second State of the City address, Mayor Derek Norton will share updates on city-wide developments, a 2021 year-in-review, and plans for the future of Smyrna. With a new brewery and downtown redesign well underway, the city is quickly growing and becoming a thriving suburb of metro Atlanta.

Mayor Norton was elected in 2019. He previously served four years as the Ward 1 representative on the Smyrna City Council and has served on several local boards and committees in Smyrna including the Board of Directors for Keep Smyrna Beautiful and the Smyrna Business Association, the Executive Committee for the Smyrna Vision initiative, and served three terms as president of his neighborhood homeowners association. Mayor Norton has volunteered in the past at Argyle Elementary school, where he sponsored a 2nd grade class, and he sponsors various school groups and teams across the city annually.

The event will be streamed live through this page – City of Smyrna, GA Government

Registration Required (closes on Fri., July 22): https://web.cobbchamber.org/events/Smyrna-Area-Council-ft-State-of-the-City-10451/details

Registration Information:

This is a free event on behalf of the City of Smyrna and the Cobb Chamber. However, registration is required to reserve your seat at the program. Walk-up registration and admission will not be permitted.

Registration closes July 22nd at https://web.cobbchamber.org/events/Smyrna-Area-Council-ft-State-of-the-City-10451/details