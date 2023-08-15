Dr. Tiffany Barney and Alex Almodóvar win 2023 Next Generation Awards from Cobb Young Professionals

The Cobb Young Professionals announced the winners of the 2023 Next Generation Award.

Dr. Tiffany Barney, the Director of the Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy, and Alex Almodóvar, the Director of Development for the City of Acworth, were the winners.

The awards were announced at the Cobb Chamber’s August Marquee Monday event.

Read more about it in the Cobb Chamber’s press release, reprinted below:

Cobb Young Professionals (CYP), the Cobb Chamber’s networking and development group for professionals in their 20s and 30s, today named the winners of the 2023 Next Generation Award at the Chamber’s August Marquee Monday event: Dr. Tiffany Barney and Alex Almodóvar.

CYP recognizes the county’s top young professionals with the annual Next Generation Award. Award winners are selected from a pool of nominees who can be admired, learned from, and celebrated within the Cobb community. Nominees are all in their 20s or 30s, active within their community, demonstrate leadership ability in the community and in their current role, and offer a unique perspective. Two winners of the Next Generation Award are named each year.

Tiffany Barney, Director

Cobb Innovation & Technology Academy

Dr. Tiffany Barney stands out as an exceptional leader and community servant, leaving a remarkable impact in various domains. Serving as the Director of the Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy, she has transformed education by instilling excellence and innovation. Under her guidance, the Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy has flourished into a multimillion-dollar institution, where she pioneered programs fostering the next generation of healthcare heroes, innovators, and skilled professionals.

Dr. Barney’s dedication extends to her community involvement, reflecting her servant leadership. She contributes extensively to local organizations like LiveSafe Resources, Center for Family Resources, and Communities in Schools, while volunteering at food banks and leading CPR courses. Dr. Barney’s contributions expand to the Healthcare Science Technology Educators Association, where she serves as Secretary, promoting excellence in healthcare education statewide. Dr. Barney is also a proud graduate of Leadership Cobb Class of 2023.

As a leader, Dr. Barney embodies servant leadership, consistently going above and beyond her duties. Her accolades, including being named the 2023 Administrator of the Year for the Counseling and Career Development Division of the Georgia Association of Career and Technical Educators, underscore her impactful leadership. Dr. Barney’s ability to inspire, break down barriers, and engage industry partners has gained her recognition not only within her community but also at a national level.



Alex Almodóvar, Director of Development

City of Acworth

As Development Director for the City of Acworth, Almodóvar’s responsibilities are broad and impactful. His leadership shines through in his proactive efforts to support local businesses, such as organizing seminars for minority, women, and veteran-owned small businesses. He further demonstrates his commitment to community progress through initiatives like Acworth’s first-ever job fair, addressing labor shortages and fostering economic growth.

Almodóvar’s community impact is truly inspiring. He actively engages in various organizations and initiatives that showcase his commitment to making a positive difference. He was a driving force behind Acworth’s “One Stop Shop” program, which streamlines and enhances the experience for individuals, businesses, and developers seeking assistance from city departments.

Almodóvar’s leadership extends to the Air Force Sergeants Association, where he advocates for veterans and their families. He serves on several boards within our community and is a proud graduate of Leadership Cobb Class of 2023.

Cobb Young Professionals is proudly supported by Yearlong Presenting Sponsor, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The Next Generation Award is presented by The Mazloom Law Firm LLC. For more information about Cobb Young Professionals or the Next Generation Award, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2368.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.



