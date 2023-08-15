Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Cobb forecast Christmas image: Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling August 15, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, with a high near 88 degrees.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to numerous showers and thunderstorms that are expected today into tonight as a cold front advances through north and central Georgia. A Heat Advisory is also in effect from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. EDT for portions of central and east Georgia.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 p.m and 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 94.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMax TempMin TempAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2023-07-01967384.54.40
2023-07-029373832.80.61
2023-07-03897280.50.20.01
2023-07-04927382.52.10
2023-07-05887581.510
2023-07-069373832.40
2023-07-079274832.4T
2023-07-089272821.30
2023-07-099171810.20.19
2023-07-10877078.5-2.30.73
2023-07-11907180.5-0.40
2023-07-129274832T
2023-07-1392748320
2023-07-1493758430
2023-07-159377853.90
2023-07-16947383.52.40
2023-07-17917181-0.10
2023-07-189373831.8T
2023-07-199476853.8T
2023-07-209674853.8T
2023-07-219472831.80.13
2023-07-22877179-2.20.05
2023-07-239272820.80
2023-07-24937282.51.20
2023-07-259571831.7T
2023-07-269676864.80
2023-07-279775864.80
2023-07-28947785.54.30.01
2023-07-29987787.56.30
2023-07-30947584.53.30
2023-07-31977485.54.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, August 15, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM89102 in 200769 in 1890
Min TemperatureM7277 in 190862 in 1962
Avg TemperatureM80.489.0 in 200767.0 in 1890
PrecipitationM0.142.07 in 19200.00 in 2021
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20220.0 in 2022
Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M00 in 20220 in 2022
CDD (base 65)M1524 in 20072 in 1890
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature92.489.897.6 in 200780.4 in 1884
Avg Min Temperature72.371.976.4 in 200765.3 in 1976
Avg Temperature82.380.987.0 in 200773.2 in 1884
Total Precipitation3.232.048.29 in 19200.02 in 2007
Total Snowfall0.00.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth00 in 20230 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)002 in 18940 in 2023
Total CDD (base 65)245238334 in 2007127 in 1884
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature76.274.177.4 in 201268.1 in 1912
Avg Min Temperature57.654.857.7 in 201748.8 in 1940
Avg Temperature66.964.567.5 in 201259.0 in 1940
Total Precipitation30.2732.5251.72 in 192017.26 in 2007
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.0T in 20010.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)0T in 19420 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)004 in 19360 in 2023
Total CDD (since Jan 1)147814161688 in 2019898 in 1976

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-14
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-14
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-08-14
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-14
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-14

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

